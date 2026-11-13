Absolute Wonder Woman is giving Kelly Thompson the runway to write that she never had before... and what happened with Birds Of Prey?

Absolute Wonder Woman Gives Kelly Thompson The Runway She Never Had Absolute Wonder Woman is giving Kelly Thompson the runway to write that she never had before... and what happened with Birds Of Prey?

Pop-Up Comic Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki Jumps To Thought BubbleReese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaroundOfficial: the Star Wars/Marvel Crossover by Kevin Smith and David Marquez gets a Midnight release in comic stores on the 13th of January 2027Absolute Wonder Woman Gives Kelly Thompson The Runway She Never Had Absolute Wonder Woman is giving Kelly Thompson the runway to write that she never had before... and what happened with Birds Of Prey?

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Pop-Up Comic Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki Jumps To Thought BubbleOfficial: the Star Wars/Marvel Crossover by Kevin Smith and David Marquez gets a Midnight release in comic stores on the 13th of January 2027Baa Humbug! Bella Sheephead by Eva Elizabeth makes its folk horror comic debut at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, this weekend