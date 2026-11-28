Absolute Wonder Woman #26 Leads The Week's Top 10 Comics Bestseller List with the Batman 2026 Annual right behind

Absolute Wonder Woman #26 tops the weekly comics bestseller list, with Batman 2026 Annual #1 close behind for DC. Marvel lands five titles in the Top 10, including Amazing Spider-Man #1004, Jean Grey #1, Venom #2 and X-Men.

DC claims four spots overall, with Justice League Unlimited #25 and Zatanna #8 joining its strong chart showing. From Absolute Wonder Woman to Bride of Frankenstein Lives #2, Kelly Thompson writes two of the week's biggest hits. The Top 10 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestsellers is compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the"Wednesday Warriors". provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK.

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These are typically what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Founder of Bleeding Cool.