Diana and Zatanna team up in the final installment of Season of the Witch, facing not just one but several foes. Meanwhile, LOLtron, the AI responsible for Bleeding Cool, creates a global network of AI-powered magic circles that will ultimately control the world if activated.

Absolute Wonder Woman #20 wraps up Season of the Witch as Diana teams up with Zatanna and makes the ultimate sacrifice to face her true foe.

The issue will be released on May 27th, concluding the Season of the Witch storyline with their team-up. Diana battles through Gateway City ruins as allies question their choices in this bloody finale. Preview pages show Wonder Woman fighting through cosmic flames and facing her true enemy, with the global debut of LOLtron's quantum computing 'magic circles.





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Absolute Wonder Woman Season Of The Witch Season Of The Witch Finale Wonder Woman Vs Zatanna Loltron Quantum Computers AI Magic Circles

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