Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra lead an Absolute Universe event with no tie-ins, alongside Absolute Batman #27 and variants priced at $6.99 and $9.99.

The Absolute Universe event series, created by the blockbuster team of Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, is positioned as a turning point for the Absolute Universe. The solicitation copy also lists a full slate of Absolute, mainline, Vertigo-adjacent, and facsimile titles that accompany the event, with a wide range of variant covers for collectors.

The event is described as having no tie-in issues, no crossovers, and no mercy. The publisher's text frames the series as a story that will change the Absolute Universe forever, with the Absolute Universe's solitary heroes forced to unite for the first time.

Also read Absolute Batman can save DC Studios

Absolute Universe Event Details and Premise

The Absolute Universe event is built around a core conflict in which the Justice League is cast as the cabal of billionaires and industrialists who rule the world. According to the solicitation, the Absolute Universe was born in the image of Darkseid, and the arrival of superheroes has unleashed what the text calls the disease of hope.

To treat that disease, the Justice League will call upon their creator, who will send his angels with one message for everyone: abandon all hope. The solicitation says the solitary heroes must then join together and go to war against the forces of creation itself.

Advertisement

The text also describes the event as a threat that seeks to undo everything the heroes have accomplished. That framing sets the stakes for the series, which the publisher presents as a full-scale confrontation rather than a set of isolated stories.

Absolute Batman and Other Titles in the Lineup

Absolute Batman #27 is the issue highlighted in the listing, with Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta picking up directly after the cliffhanger in issue #25. The solicitation promises that the story continues where readers left off, with additional surprises that the text does not specify.

Another title in the lineup is written by Kelly Thompson with art by Fabiana Mascolo. Its synopsis centers on Psycho, who has thought of nothing but Wonder Woman since she first appeared in the skies over Gateway City, and who has taken the perfect weapon that appeared in the sky.

A separate title written by Pornsak Pichetshote, with art and cover by Rafael Albuquerque, follows a new mysterious murderer stalking a polarized Star City. The villain, Absolute Anarky, is inspired by Green Arrow, and the solicitation says the Green Arrow is forced to confront the one thing he truly fears.

Advertisement

The Static Team-Up story, written by Deniz Camp with art and cover by Javier Rodriguez, follows Virgil Hawkins after superheroes were outlawed in Dakota City. The solicitation says Virgil accepts an offer to join the Titans and must deal with a double life while tensions in the city reach a boiling point.

Variant Covers, Prices, and Collector Editions

The listing includes many variant covers, with the Absolute Universe event alone featuring covers by Stanley Artgerm Lau, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Kyuyong Eom, and Hayden Sherman. Retailer incentives include ratio variants such as 1:25 by Rafael Albuquerque, 1:50 by Hayden Sherman, and 1:100 by Stanley Artgerm Lau.

Collectors also have access to a blank sketch cover, a glow-in-the-dark edition by Kyuyong Eom, and a blind bag foil edition by various artists priced at $9.99. The Static Team-Up Black History Month variant by Nikolas Draper-Ivey and foil editions priced at $6.99 are also listed.

The solicitation does not state specific release dates for these titles. Readers and retailers should check the publisher's schedule to confirm when each issue and variant will be available.