The Absolute Universe delivers shocking character eliminations including Jim Gordon, the Kents, Jason Todd, and Barry Allen. Explore how these deaths reshape DC's darkest timeline and alter hero dynamics.

The Absolute Universe has completely redefined the landscape of modern comic book storytelling by eliminating foundational characters to establish a narrative where no hero is truly safe. For the past two years, this gritty reimagining of classic DC heroes as underdogs fighting against institutional injustice has dominated the industry with its dark and twisted tone. By removing the restraints of the main DC Universe status quo, this alternate reality has delivered some of the most shocking and consequential character deaths in publishing history.

Jim Gordon Death Reshapes Gotham Control

Former Commissioner and Mayor Jim Gordon serves as the moral center of Gotham City, yet his death in the Absolute Universe proves that the city is now fully under the complete control of the Joker and his criminal empire. Gordon previously acted as a father figure to a young Bruce Wayne after the death of Thomas Wayne, and this version of Gordon even uncovered that Bruce is Batman. He also discovered files linking the Joker and Scarecrow to Bruce's tragic origin, which ultimately led to his demise.

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The Scarecrow manipulated the former mayor into jumping off a roof using his fear gas after Gordon attempted to warn Batman about the evidence. Although Batman arrived on the scene, he was too late to save Gordon, allowing the villain to frame Batman for murder. This event transformed the Caped Crusader into public enemy number one and demonstrated that villains in this universe will strike without hesitation to eliminate any hero's loved ones or allies.

Kent Family Tragedy Defines Superman Origin

Superman arrived on Earth as a homeless teenager with no human family, but his life was changed when farmers Jon and Martha Kent took him in during his crash landing in Kansas. The couple treated the Kryptonian like their own son, providing him with a loving home until the Lazarus Corps and the Peacemakers arrived to capture him. They urged the teenager to run and save himself, a decision he made tearfully to protect them from Ra's al Ghul's minions over the years.

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Jon Kent died of old age while Martha suffered from deteriorating mental health due to advanced age, and she eventually passed away as well. Before her death, Martha left Superman two significant gifts: a homemade costume and the name Clark Kent. Despite the years of separation, the Kent family convinced the Kryptonian that there is still beauty in humanity, leaving a lasting impact on his moral compass.

Robin Program Turns Heroes Into Enemies

The Absolute Universe transformed Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Duke Thomas from Batman's greatest allies into powerful enemies tasked with hunting down the Dark Knight. The Robin program was established to terminate Batman for the alleged murder of Jim Gordon, leading to Jason Todd and Tim Drake apprehending Batman and preparing to arrest him. The situation escalated when Clayface emerged during their celebration, subverting expectations about the fate of the boy wonder.

Jason Todd, who was working for the Joker, witnessed a tragic death that caused Batman to be framed for another murder. This event convinced Jason to swear vengeance against the Caped Crusader, positioning him as one of the Dark Knight's most hateful enemies. The Joker and his goons successfully removed two of Batman's most iconic allies within a single storyline, fundamentally altering the dynamics of Gotham's criminal underworld.

Barry Allen Death Empowers Wally West

Wally West became the Absolute Flash only after his mentor and predecessor, Barry Allen, died during an experiment to create a portal to the Speed Force. While Barry worked on the experiment, Wally was caught in the energy stream and turned into a being of pure energy. Barry attempted to help the teenager ground himself and revert to his physical form, but a panicked Wally accidentally shot Barry with a lightning bolt.

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Barry was dragged for miles while holding onto Wally, and the immense speed tore all the flesh from his body, resulting in his death. Overcome with guilt for accidentally killing his mentor, Wally donned Barry's suit to become the Flash. Although Barry's physical body died, his soul became tethered to the Still Point dimension, serving as a ghostly ally to Wally in his new role as the Scarlet Speedster.

Green Arrow Appears Amidst Villainous Plots

Fans were shocked by the first appearance of Oliver Queen in the Absolute Evil one-shot, which shows the Emerald Archer training in his Arrowcave. He prepares to use his archery skills to take down cruel billionaires like Jubal Slade, establishing his role in this darker reality. This introduction follows the pattern of eliminating or altering iconic characters to maintain the high stakes and continuous danger that defines the Absolute Universe narrative.