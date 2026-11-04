In Absolute Superman #17, Lex Luthor eliminates Brainiac after the alien massacres his family, launching a vengeance-driven pursuit across the solar system that leaves Superman behind.

Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Ulises Arreola, and Juan Ferreyra crafted a definitive conclusion to the largest narrative arc in the Absolute Universe with the release of Absolute Superman #17. The relentless campaign by Brainiac to dismantle the Man of Steel has reached a sudden and violent halt, fundamentally shifting the power dynamics within this specific continuity. While the immediate threat posed by the iconic tech-villain has been neutralized, the narrative has pivoted toward a new, more personal antagonist who has stepped into the void left by Brainiac's defeat.

Luthor Eliminates Brainiac in Vengeance Arc

Lex Luthor has traditionally served as Superman's primary adversary, driven by an ego that cannot tolerate a being he perceives as superior. However, the events of Absolute Superman #17 have forced Lex to redirect his immense intellectual capabilities toward a singular, deadly objective: revenge against Brainiac. Rather than focusing his brilliance on outsmarting Superman or gaining political dominance on Earth, Absolute Lex Luthor has targeted the entity responsible for the most traumatic event in his life. This shift transforms him from a political rival into a hunter, leaving readers with the unsettling realization that the danger to Superman may be replaced by a new terror emerging from the stars.

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Brainiac Massacres Luthor Family Before Retribution

The catalyst for this violent turn of events occurred when Brainiac orchestrated the massacre of Luthor's entire family. In a calculated act of psychological warfare, the alien forced Lex to witness the deaths, erroneously believing that such profound trauma would awaken the classic supervillain persona within him. Instead of breaking Lex into submission or radicalizing him against Superman, the grief shattered his previous motivations. In Absolute Superman #25, it was revealed that Luthor was completely broken by this loss, leading him to abandon a scheduled interview with Lois Lane. He retreated to his basement, where he prepared for war against the one entity he blamed for his devastation.

The confrontation took place aboard Brainiac's ship, where Lex, sporting a freshly shaved head and equipped with hastily engineered technology, executed a brutal termination of the alien threat. He blew off Brainiac's head in a moment that was simultaneously satisfying and horrifying for the audience. Having eliminated his immediate tormentor, Lex did not return to Metropolis to bask in victory. Instead, he commandeered the alien vessel, activating the Starslide Engines to propel himself out of the solar system at velocities that surpassed even the speed of Superman.

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Luthor Ignores Superman for Interstellar Hunt

A critical distinction in this iteration of Lex Luthor is his complete disregard for Superman, a stark contrast to the character's typical obsessions. When Lex encountered Kal-El while boarding the Brainiac ship, he displayed no recognition of his arch-nemesis. Despite Brainiac's prior attempts to prime Lex for a confrontation with the Man of Steel, Lex remained entirely unfazed by Superman's presence. He physically removed Kal-El from the vessel, knocking him unconscious to ensure he could not interfere with his escape. This action underscores that Luthor's current mission is not about proving his intellect superior to Superman or protecting Earth from an alien invader in the traditional sense.

His singular focus is on exterminating every last living being that bears the name Brainiac. As he travels through deep space, Lex has already made contact with other pockets of the Brainiac Collective. He is taunting the barely responsive remnants of his former captor, using the ship's communications to broadcast his intent to massacre the rest of the alien species. This version of the villain lacks the narcissistic ego that usually defines him, as that ego reportedly died alongside his family. He is driven purely by a cold, calculated hatred for the alien race that destroyed his personal world.

Impact on Superman Mission in Future Issues

The departure of Lex Luthor into the cosmos introduces a new variable for Superman's future narrative. For years, Superman has dedicated himself to saving wayward souls and pulling characters back from the brink of darkness. However, the Luthor of Absolute Superman appears to be a wounded soul who has fallen too far to be saved and shows no desire for redemption. The question now arises whether Superman will be forced to extend his mission beyond Earth, chasing Luthor through the stars to stop a genocide that rivals the scale of Brainiac's own crimes.

This development suggests that the upcoming issues will likely shift the setting from Metropolis to the wider universe. The creative team, including Ulises Arreola for colors and Juan Ferreyra for art, has set the stage for a high-stakes chase that tests Superman's physical limits and moral compass. The narrative has moved away from the usual political or superheroic rivalries, replacing them with a grim, interstellar thriller where the hero must decide if he can stop a villain who has no interest in ruling the world, only in erasing an entire species. This new direction promises to explore the consequences of unchecked vengeance and the limits of heroism when faced with an enemy who operates outside traditional heroic or villainous codes.