DC Comics announces Absolute Justice #1, a five-issue crossover event written by Jason Aaron and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, launching on April 7, 2027. The series unites Absolute Universe heroes against the Justice League and Darkseid. A $9.99 blind bag edition features exclusive foil and sketch variants.

DC Comics is preparing to launch a groundbreaking crossover event titled Absolute Justice, scheduled to debut on April 7, 2027. This landmark series marks the first major crossover within the Absolute Universe franchise and is crafted by the acclaimed creative duo of writer Jason Aaron and artist Juan Ferreyra.

The five-issue limited series brings together the disparate heroes of the Absolute Universe for the first time in a conflict that threatens the very foundation of hope in their world. The narrative premise posits that the Absolute Universe was originally modeled after the dark vision of Darkseid, yet the emergence of its heroic figures has introduced an unpredictable element that its creator never intended: hope.

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Darkseid And Justice League Alliance

This rising spirit of hope is perceived by the ruling billionaires and industrialists who control society as a dangerous infection that must be eradicated at all costs. These rulers, operating under the banner of the Justice League, have allied themselves with Darkseid to suppress this rebellion. In a dramatic turn of events, the Justice League summons Darkseid, who then dispatches his celestial angels to deliver a grim ultimatum to the heroes of this world: abandon all hope.

Faced with an existential threat that seeks to undo every victory they have achieved, the solitary heroes of the Absolute Universe must unite for the first time in a war against the forces of creation itself. This event series promises to permanently alter the landscape of the Absolute Universe, featuring no tie-in issues and displaying no mercy to its characters.

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Exclusive Blind Bags For Collectors

In conjunction with the narrative launch, DC Comics is introducing a novel retail experience for fans through the release of exclusive blind bags for Absolute Justice #1. Priced at $9.99, these blind bags offer a unique opportunity for collectors to obtain rare and exclusive variant covers not available through standard retail channels. Each polybagged comic contains a foil cover, with the contents randomly determined to create a sense of discovery and excitement.

The exclusive variants include three unique full-color foil connecting covers, each available in three distinct treatments: full-color foil, rare silver foil, and ultra-rare gold foil. Furthermore, more than five hundred blank silver foil covers will feature original artwork drawn directly onto the surface. These one-of-a-kind silver foil sketch covers include rare sketches by the artists of the Absolute Universe titles, as well as original artwork by renowned artist Jim Lee.

These items will be randomly inserted into the blind bags, adding a layer of rarity and collectibility to the release. This strategy highlights DC's continued exploration of alternative distribution models to engage collectors and fans alike. The standard edition of Absolute Justice #1 will be available for $5.99, with various other formats catering to different collector preferences. Card-stock variants will be offered at the standard $5.99 price point, while Esad Ribic glow-in-the-dark variant will be available for $8.99.

The event also includes design turnaround editions, offered in both color and black and white versions, which provide fans with an inside look at the character designs and artistic process behind the series. Written by Jason Aaron with dialogue contributions from all the Absolute writers whose characters are featured in the story, and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, the first issue sets the stage for a saga that redefines the boundaries of the DC Universe.

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The creative team aims to deliver a blockbuster experience that changes the Absolute Universe forever, emphasizing that there will be no mercy shown in this conflict. This release is part of a broader slate of upcoming titles including Absolute Batman #27 and returns to classic concepts in Superman Unlimited, signaling a vibrant future for DC's innovative storytelling initiatives.

The combination of high-stakes narrative and exclusive collectible merchandise ensures that Absolute Justice #1 will be a pivotal moment for fans of the genre.