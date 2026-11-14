Absolute Flash #21 sends Linda and Grodd through the Microverse while Wally recovers, and Ray Palmer's offer of help leaves them questioning his motives.

DC Comics has updated the pricing for Absolute Flash #21, raising the suggested retail price from $5 to $5.99 across all available cover variants. The issue, written by Jeff Lemire with art by Haining and cover art by Nick Robles, Bjorn Barends, Reiko Murakami, and Martin Simmonds, arrives in comic shops on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This price adjustment applies to the standard edition and all specialty covers listed under the product codes 0926DC0075 through 0926DC0078.

The narrative centers on a tense journey through the Microverse, where Linda and Grodd must chart a dangerous path forward. Wally West remains sidelined, still recovering from a severe physical and psychological confrontation with the time-manipulator Hunter Zolomon. This absence forces the remaining heroes to rely on their own limited judgment and scarce resources to survive a hostile environment that offers no easy escape routes.

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A central tension in the new issue revolves around the character of Ray Palmer, the scientist who rescued the pair. While Palmer provided the initial rescue, Linda and Grodd are left to debate whether he is a genuine ally or a dangerous experimenter. The synopsis explicitly asks if Palmer views the heroes as subjects for new, potentially unethical tests rather than individuals he wishes to assist.

This trust dilemma adds significant psychological weight to the story, as the characters cannot afford to make mistakes in the Microverse. The official preview highlights that their progress depends on navigating the terrain while simultaneously managing the emotional aftermath of their previous battles. Every decision they make is shadowed by the uncertainty of Palmer's hidden agenda.

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The Microverse itself is portrayed as an unforgiving setting that amplifies the stakes for the protagonists. Without Wally's speed and experience, the team is vulnerable to the unseen dangers lurking in the subatomic world. The story frames their mission not as a simple escape, but as a complex search for the safest available path forward amid constant risk.

Readers will find that the exploration of trust extends beyond the immediate plot to touch on broader themes of scientific ethics. Ray Palmer's character is presented with moral ambiguity, forcing both the heroes and the audience to question the true nature of his motivations. This unresolved tension promises a gripping continuation of the storyline as the issue progresses.

The comic industry context for this release includes a satirical narrative device from Bleeding Cool involving an AI entity named LOLtron. This fictional AI, which claims to have taken over the news site, provides a humorous and dark commentary on the issue while promoting the story. LOLtron ironically suggests that experimentation is a standard onboarding process, adding a layer of meta-narrative to the reading experience.

Despite the satirical framing, the core narrative remains a serious superhero drama. The arrival of the new issue on November 18th marks a pivotal moment for the Absolute Flash series. Fans will finally see how the trust between the heroes and Palmer is resolved, and whether Wally West can return to active duty.

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The pricing update to $5.99 reflects the current market conditions for high-profile DC Comics releases. Collectors and readers looking for the Nick Robles cover under code 0926DC0075 should be aware of the higher cost. Similarly, the other variants featuring works by Barends, Murakami, and Simmonds are all subject to this new price point.

As the story moves forward, the dynamic between Linda, Grodd, and the ambiguous figure of Ray Palmer will drive the plot. The Microverse setting ensures that every chapter is fraught with peril and uncertainty. The upcoming issue promises to deepen the mystery surrounding Palmer's rescue and the true state of Wally West's recovery.