Absolute Flash #21 Grodd Encounters M'nagalah Body Horror Villain

Absolute Flash #21 reveals Grodd meeting the alien M'nagalah. The Swamp Thing villain uses telepathy to exploit Grodd's grief over his father's death in a Cronenberg-style horror sequence.

Jeff Lemire and artist Trevor Hairsine are continuing to reshape the DC Universe in Absolute Flash #21 with a disturbing turn for Gorilla Grodd. The issue previews a confrontation where the genetically enhanced monkey encounters a writhing mass of living tissue that calls him by name. This eldritch entity, later revealed to be the alien M'nagalah, guides Grodd out of Wally West's infirmary while he is recovering from emotional trauma.

Grodd's Descent Into Body Horror

The narrative focuses heavily on Wally West and his mission to free his father from the Still Point. Throughout the Absolute Universe storyline, classic villains have been reimagined as cooperative allies. Grodd serves as an indispensable companion, yet his personal demons have not been laid to rest. The death of his father remains a lingering wound that is now resurfacing in this latest chapter.

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Ray Palmer's ongoing experiments have produced a specimen that Grodd previously spotted. This escaped creature was never intended for Wally, Linda, or Grodd to encounter. In the preview glimpses, the specimen appears as a sad-eyed mass of tissue that exerts a psychic influence over Grodd. The creature's distorted voice calls out to him, guiding him away from safety.

M'nagalah's Psychic Manipulation Tactics

The final page of the preview evokes a David Cronenberg body horror style. Grodd stares down the subatomic space creature while appearing to be under a psychic spell. This encounter revisits Grodd's worst trauma, specifically the memory of seeing his father shot dead by Trickster. The visual storytelling emphasizes the psychological toll of these past events on the character.

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M'nagalah is a villain originally from the Swamp Thing series, known for abilities including telepathy, matter absorption, and mental subjugation. The 52-year-old character carries the moniker The Cancer God. His appearance in Absolute Flash introduces specific abilities to probe or evoke memories. This makes him particularly dangerous to Grodd, who is in a delicate emotional state.

Implications For Grodd And Wally West

Wally West continues his journey to rescue his father, but his ally Grodd is now vulnerable. The alien creature is calling to Grodd at a moment of weakness. Until proven otherwise, this encounter could serve as the mechanism for Grodd's corruption in the Absolute Universe. Lemire's track record suggests that trusting M'nagalah would be a fatal error for the monkey hero.

The Flash franchise has evolved significantly since its creation by Gardner Fox, Harry Lampert, and Carmine Infantino. The current iteration features Wally West as the central figure. His alliance with former enemies like Grodd represents a major shift in team dynamics. The presence of Justice League and Teen Titans members highlights the stakes of this conflict.

The Role Of Ray Palmer And Future Threats

Ray Palmer's scientific endeavors have inadvertently introduced a new threat to the group. The escaped specimen represents a failure of containment that impacts everyone involved. M'nagalah's ability to manipulate matter and minds poses a direct risk to Wally, Linda, and Grodd. The creature's appearance signals a escalation in the dangers they face.

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The narrative promises to explore the intersection of body horror and psychological trauma. Grodd's struggle to move past his father's death makes him susceptible to M'nagalah's influence. The story builds toward a potential corruption of a key ally, raising the stakes for the broader Absolute Universe lineup.

Conclusion Of The Current Arc

Readers can expect further developments in the relationship between Wally West and his allies. The introduction of M'nagalah adds a layer of supernatural danger to the physical threats already present. The body horror elements mirror the internal struggles of the characters. The outcome of this encounter will likely determine the future of Grodd's role in the team.