Absolute Collagen's Hair Thickening Duo Clinically Proven to Boost Hair Volume by 20%

Absolute Collagen launches its Collagen Complex Hair Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, a clinically proven haircare solution that increases hair thickness by up to 20 per cent in eight weeks. Formulated with groundbreaking collagen technology and natural ingredients, the duo strengthens, nourishes, and volumises hair without weighing it down. Daily Mail readers can get 15 per cent off with code AC0526HAIR-DMAIL until June 30.

Absolute Collagen , the UK's leading collagen brand, has extended its expertise from skincare to haircare with the release of the Collagen Complex Hair Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Duo.

This innovative duo is clinically proven to increase hair thickness by up to 20 per cent in just eight weeks, offering a solution for those experiencing thinning, limp, or lacklustre hair. Formulated by top hair specialists, the shampoo and conditioner utilise groundbreaking collagen technology to strengthen, thicken, nourish, volumise, and boost shine.

The formula features soluble collagen, which coats the hair cuticle in a protective layer for deep nourishment and enhanced gloss, and collagen amino acids that penetrate the hair cortex to add volume and thickness. Additionally, the duo includes powerful yet gentle wheat protein for body and plant protein for strength.

Completely paraben-free, 96 per cent of the ingredients are natural, and it uses a very gentle cleanser, similar to those found in baby shampoos, for a deep, scalp-balancing cleanse without irritation. Clinical trials lasting 12 weeks measured hair density, diameter, and follicular units, confirming not only a 20 per cent increase in thickness but also reduced hair shedding, improved scalp health, less breakage, and quicker growth.

Shoppers have praised the products, calling them a 'miracle' for denser hair, with many noting thicker, shinier strands and no colour fade. For a limited time, Daily Mail readers can enjoy 15 per cent off the duo using the exclusive discount code AC0526HAIR-DMAIL, valid until June 30. The regular price is £28.90, saving £5.10 with the offer.

This promotion allows more people to experience the science-backed, results-driven formulas that Absolute Collagen is known for, making it easier to build consistent daily habits for healthier hair. The Collagen Complex Hair Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Duo represents a significant advancement in at-home haircare, bridging the gap between clinical science and everyday luxury. Unlike many thickening products that weigh hair down, this duo is specifically designed for fine, thin hair, delivering nourishment without sacrificing volume.

The brand's reputation as the UK's number one collagen supplier underscores its credibility, and the positive reception from users highlights its effectiveness. Reviews frequently mention visible improvements after just a few washes, with some stating their hair gets thicker with every use. The inclusion of natural ingredients and a gentle cleanser makes it suitable for various hair types, including colour-treated hair, as it prevents fade and maintains vibrancy.

The clinical backing provides assurance that the claimed results are not just anecdotal but measured and validated. With haircare being an essential part of many routines, this product offers a targeted approach to addressing common concerns like thinning and dullness, promoting overall hair health from root to tip. For consumers seeking reliable haircare solutions, Absolute Collagen's duo stands out for its transparent formulation and proven outcomes. The limited-time discount makes it an accessible entry point into premium collagen-infused products.

As the brand continues to innovate, this duo reinforces the idea that collagen's benefits extend beyond skin to hair, supported by rigorous testing and real-world testimonials. Those interested should act quickly to redeem the offer before it expires on June 30. Whether dealing with hair loss, damage, or simply wanting more volume, the shampoo and conditioner provide a comprehensive regimen that transforms hair over weeks of consistent use.

The combination of internal nourishment and external protection addresses multiple aspects of hair health, making it a versatile addition to any beauty cabinet. With a strong track record in skincare, Absolute Collagen's expansion into haircare demonstrates its commitment to holistic beauty solutions. The editorial selection by Daily Mail journalists further attests to the product's quality and appeal among discerning shoppers.

Overall, this news highlights a trending shift towards scientifically formulated, collagen-based haircare that delivers tangible results, backed by both clinical data and enthusiastic customer reviews





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