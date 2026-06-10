Absolute Catwoman #1 Review: A Fresh, Modern Take on Selina Kyle

The debut issue of DC's Absolute Catwoman refreshes Selina Kyle with a modern origin story, globe-trotting action, and an upgraded arsenal, establishing a bold new direction while honoring her legacy.

The first issue of Absolute Catwoman , a new solo series from DC Comics, delivers the spotlight the character unequivocally deserves. The creative team, comprising Scott Snyder , Che Grayson , Bengal , Giovanna Niro , and Lucas Gattoni , establishes early that this is a distinct new chapter for the infamous Gotham thief.

While she remains unparalleled in stealing items no one else can acquire, her underlying motivations and methods have evolved significantly, providing a refreshing new take that feels both modern and deeply respectful of her legacy. The narrative artfully integrates iconic character elements with a contemporary reimagining of Selina Kyle's origin. Readers see her formative years within the Gotham foster system, alongside meaningful details about her time in Cuba and the enduring hope of reuniting with her family.

The friendships and alliances forged during those early years continue to resonate, directly shaping her confrontation with figures who embody outdated, preconceived notions of her identity. This foundation sets the stage for a fast-paced, globe-trotting adventure that includes high-speed chases through the streets of London, showcasing a James Bond-esque vibe. Visually, Bengal and Niro craft dynamic action sequences, including a particularly stylish splash page that demonstrates Selina's new tricks in real time.

The series also elevates her arsenal and costume, presenting her as a complete badass who can rival Batman himself, even down to a custom vehicle that is described as perfection. The debut issue succeeds in delivering a solo spotlight worthy of one of DC's most iconic characters while injecting enough compelling twists to feel wholly fresh without sacrificing what makes her special.

The second issue is scheduled for release in about a month, leaving readers eager to see where the journey goes next





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