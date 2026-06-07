Absolute Catwoman #1 has launched with 61 variant covers, including eight standard editions and a wave of exclusives. The series is written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, and it bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe. The series follows Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, as she carves a good life for herself through her ingenuity and skills, becoming the greatest thief the world has ever known.

Absolute Catwoman #1 launches with 61 variant covers so far, including eight standard editions and a wave of exclusives. Core Absolute Catwoman #1 covers include cardstock, foil, blank, virgin, and a 1:25 Mateus Manhanini variant.

Retailer exclusive Absolute Catwoman #1 variants spotlight artists like Ed Benes, Derrick Chew, David Mack, and more. Absolute Catwoman #1 has around sixty variant covers, eight main ones and fifty-two exclusive retailer and creator studio variants. The standard eight variant covers, available to everyone, include cardstock, foil and 1:25 tiered versions. The Absolute Catwoman #1 series is written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, and it bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe.

The series follows Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, as she carves a good life for herself through her ingenuity and skills, becoming the greatest thief the world has ever known. However, when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around her and she'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe.

The series is set to be a thrilling ride with high-tech gear and weaponry, and no place too secure for Catwoman. With all the wealth, gear, and skills, she is the absolute apex predator





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Absolute Catwoman #1 Variant Covers Che Grayson Scott Snyder Bengal Catwoman Absolute Universe

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