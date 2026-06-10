Cassandra Cain will headline a new one-shot comic, Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1. In addition to covering the titular protagonist's origins, it will explore her and Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman's connection, while also delving into the backstory of Absolute Joker, first introduced in Absolute Batman #15.

Cassandra Cain will headline a new one-shot comic, Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 . In addition to covering the titular protagonist's origins, it will explore her and Selina Kyle a.k.a.

Catwoman's connection, while also delving into the backstory of Absolute Joker, first introduced in Absolute Batman #15. Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. The one-shot will be published on September 9, between issues #3 and #4 of Absolute Catwoman. Che Grayson will write it, while Matias Bergara will handle the illustration.

Additionally, Bengal, behind the parent series' artwork, provides the main cover art. Cassandra Cain first debuted in Absolute Catwoman #1. Renowned comic book writer Scott Snyder had earlier teased her debut in the series on #567, released in 1999. The daughter of David Cain and Lady Shiva, she was molded from birth to become Ra's al Ghul's bodyguard.

Accordingly, she was never taught to read or write, and combat and body language became her main mode of communication. However, she eventually switched sides, joining Batman and his family of crimefighters. Subsequently, she donned the mantle of Batgirl while also operating as Black Bat, Kasumi, and Orphan at different times





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Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 Cassandra Cain Selina Kyle Catwoman Absolute Joker

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