Despite the turmoil that is DC Studios, the animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman SHOULD be in good shape.

Absolute Batman: Why We're Thinking This DC Studios Project Is Safe Despite the turmoil that is DC Studios, the animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman SHOULD be in good shape.

Only 25 Copies Of A1 Deadline Magazine At Thought BubbleBonaparte, A Waterloo Manga By Luca Le Jeune Debuts At Thought BubbleAbsolute Batman: Why We're Thinking This DC Studios Project Is Safe Despite the turmoil that is DC Studios, the animated adaptation of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman SHOULD be in good shape. Dexter: Resurrection Late-Night Preview: S02E03:"Live Free and Die" For the 12 am PT/3 am ET fans, here's our late-night preview for Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection S02E03:"Live Free and Die.

Also read Skydance Names Jeremy Latcham DC Studios Head; Cosmo Casts Batman, Green Lantern and More

"For NBC's Saturday Night Live Thursday promos, we've got host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers joining SNL star Ben Marshall. After an early preview image, we now have the image gallery for the November 22nd episode of CBS's Marshals, S02E07:"Under the Influence.

Advertisement

"We got a chance to chat with Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, the creative minds behind MP3, about bringing the new Dropout series to life.