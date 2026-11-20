Scott Snyder confirms Absolute Batman #27 launches The Demon Child story in February 2027. Barbara Gordon's origin and Joker's Clayface plot are central to this crucial new multi-issue arc.

Scott Snyder revealed major plot directions for the upcoming Absolute Batman series during a panel discussion at Fan Expo Chicago in August 2026. The writer confirmed that Absolute Batman #26 and Absolute Batman #27 will serve as transitional narratives setting up a significant new chapter in the comic book line. These issues are scheduled to release in February 2027, with regular artist Nick Dragotta returning to bring Snyder's visions to life.

Core Story Elements In The Transition

Absolute Batman #26 will focus primarily on Barbara Gordon's Year One origin story, exploring her early days as the Bat. This character-focused arc provides depth to her role in the current continuity before shifting gears for the next issue. The narrative structure ensures readers get a dedicated look at her evolution while maintaining the high stakes of the wider universe.

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Joker Targets Batman's Public Image

Absolute Batman #27 introduces a darker threat involving Joker using Clayface to corrupt Batman's public image. This plotline suggests a more complex scheme than a conventional attack, aiming to undermine the hero's reputation through deception. The explosive ending of Absolute Batman #25 confirms this issue will begin a new multi-arc storyline that extends beyond simple villainy.

The Demon Child Arc Begins

Snyder posted a cover photo on X revealing the title Absolute Batman: The Demon Child Part One. The image features a baby wearing a miniature Batman mask, hinting at a diverse storyline that goes beyond the Joker's media manipulation. This visual clue indicates that the corruption of Batman's image is tied to a deeper, possibly supernatural or genetic mystery involving the next generation.

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Multi-Issue Storyline Confirmed

The Demon Child framing explicitly marks the beginning of a multi-issue storyline rather than a single isolated event. Scott Snyder described Absolute Batman #27 as the start of a really, really crucial arc that will define the series moving forward. Readers should expect long-term consequences and evolving character dynamics as this new chapter unfolds over several issues.

What Comes Next For The Series

Scott Snyder teased that these transitional stories will set the stage for future developments in the Absolute Batman universe. The combination of Barbara Gordon's origin and the Joker-Clayface plot creates a layered narrative that rewards loyal readers. With the February 2027 release date confirmed, fans can anticipate a significant shift in tone and direction for the series.