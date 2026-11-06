Absolute Batman Sketch Cover Sells for $18,850 on WhatNot

A unique three-way sketch cover for Absolute Batman #25 by Nick Dragotta, Jim Lee, and Clay Mann sold for $18,850, setting a new market record.

A unique sketch cover for Absolute Batman #25 has achieved a new market milestone, selling for $18,850 during a live auction on the WhatNot platform. The historic sale features artwork created through a collaborative three-way jam session by renowned creators Nick Dragotta, Jim Lee, and Clay Mann. This transaction occurred late last night, marking a significant moment for collectors of DC Comics original art.

Record-Breaking Live Art Auction Event

Jim Lee initiated the live event, which was promoted across social media channels including Instagram. The broadcast served a dual purpose, allowing fans to bid on the final artwork via WhatNot while simultaneously watching the creative process unfold on Twitch at the handle Twitch.tv/jimlee. The session was scheduled to begin at 6pm PST on a Thursday, generating substantial anticipation among comic book enthusiasts and art collectors worldwide. Lee described the event as a unique opportunity to discuss comics, music, original art, and collectibles in real time.

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Collaborative Artistry by Three Renowned Creators

The cover art represents a rare collaboration between three distinct artistic voices in the comic industry. Nick Dragotta provided the initial sketch of The Bat, establishing the foundational imagery for the piece. Clay Mann joined the session to contribute his artistic style, while Jim Lee completed the three-way jam by adding his own elements to the blank cover. This specific type of sketch cover is typically commissioned using special blank issues printed on high-quality cover stock designed to withstand pencils and inks. The resulting image is a one-of-a-kind original, distinct from mass-produced retail copies.

New Sales Record Beats Previous Benchmark

The final price of $18,850 sets a new benchmark for sketch covers within the Absolute Batman series. This sale surpasses the previous record held by a different Absolute Batman piece by artist Dan Quintana, which sold for $18,550. The incremental increase highlights the growing value placed on collaborative original art from top-tier talent. Collectors view such works as highly desirable investment pieces due to their exclusivity and the prestige of the artists involved.

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DC Comics Dominance and Market Impact

This record-breaking sale underscores the continued strength of DC Comics in the current market. The Absolute Batman series remains a powerhouse within DC's Absolute Universe, consistently topping sales charts and driving collector interest. The success of the WhatNot auction demonstrates the evolving landscape of comic art distribution, where live-streamed events can significantly impact the perceived and actual value of original artwork. As the series continues its run, the demand for associated merchandise and original art is expected to remain robust.

Collector Reaction and Future Implications

While Jim Lee promoted the event hours in advance, the creators themselves experienced the outcome after the fact. Nick Dragotta noted that he was asleep during the live session and only discovered the final sale price upon waking. The reaction from the community reflects the excitement surrounding high-profile comic art auctions. This event signals a continued trend of direct-to-consumer live sales, offering fans an intimate look at the creative process while providing a premium avenue for acquiring original pieces. The Absolute Batman franchise shows no signs of slowing down, maintaining its position as a central pillar of DC's publishing strategy.