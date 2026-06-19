Absolute Batman's Breakneck Pace Risks Overcrowding Its Brilliant New Mythos

DC's Absolute Batman is a critical and fan success, reimagining the Dark Knight and his world with bold new twists. The upcoming debut of Absolute Batgirl is visually stunning and conceptually exciting, but it arrives amid an already overcrowded 'Straw Man' arc. With too many major plot threads and character introductions compressed into too few issues, the series risks sacrificing depth and breathing room for relentless, potentially unsustainable, thrills.

The Absolute Universe is DC's latest and most ambitious reimagining of its classic heroes and villains, breathing fresh life into familiar concepts by staying true to what makes these characters iconic.

At the forefront of this initiative is Absolute Batman, a series that throws readers into a radically new version of the Dark Knight. Instead of a billionaire philanthropist, this Batman is a working-class vigilante fighting against a corrupt system, aiming to inspire hope and rebellion. The series has committed to revisiting Batman's greatest rogues and supporting cast, offering stark new interpretations.

Recently, the reveal of the cover and solicitation for issue #24 confirmed the arrival of another fan-favorite element: Barbara Gordon as the Absolute Batgirl, who styles herself simply as the Bat. Her mission is personal-avenging her father, Commissioner Gordon-by any means necessary. The character design, crafted by Nick Dragotta, is a standout, blending classic motifs with the gritty realism of the Absolute line.

Her costume merges the traditional light purple and yellow into body armor, features the cowl Batman discarded after a pivotal confrontation, and incorporates cape hooks and Alfred's modified shotgun as callbacks to key story moments. While the design and premise are exhilarating, the timing raises concerns. The Bat is set to debut withinIssue #24, during the already densely packed "Straw Man" storyline.

This arc has already introduced an astonishing array of elements: the Joker's first meeting with Batman, the origin of Clayface, multiple Robins, the truth behind Batman's origins, and the involvement of Deathstroke and Scarecrow. It also teases Harley Quinn's origin and explores the moral ambiguity of Batman's allies. The narrative pace is breakneck, blitzing through iconic mythos without allowing sufficient time for development or reflection. Each issue remains a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat read, but the relentless velocity risks overcrowding the plot.

Ideas that warrant their own arcs are compressed together, threatening to choke the narrative vitality. The series must soon decelerate to let these storylines breathe; otherwise, it may lose itself in its own whirlwind of constant, high-stakes twists





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