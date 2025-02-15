Absolute Batman #5 Dominates Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Absolute Batman #5 scores a major victory, outselling Marvel's One World Under Doom, marking a significant win for DC Comics.

Absolute Batman #5 topped the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for February 15, 2025, surpassing the highly anticipated Marvel event launch, One World Under Doom . This is a remarkable achievement for DC Comics , although they only secured another spot in the Top Ten. The list features six Marvel titles, two from Image Comics , with Bug War #1 debuting as another notable success.

The Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List reflects the sales data from over a hundred direct market comic book stores across Wednesday to Friday, known as the 'Wednesday Warriors'. This chart, compiled by ComicHub, utilizes Point-of-Sale (POS) services provided to comic book retailers globally, primarily in North America and the UK. These participating stores are generally categorized as mid-range retailers.The chart ranks the best-selling comic of the week as 100.0, with each subsequent title's performance measured as a percentage of that sale. The figures represent actual in-store sales, not pre-orders. The list includes a diverse range of comic book stores, spanning across various states and regions.





