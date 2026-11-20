Absolute Bane is here and Hot Toys is giving him a wicked new 1/6th scale figure that can recreate iconic Absolute Batman comic covers

Absolute Bane is here and Hot Toys is giving him a wicked new 1/6th scale figure that can recreate iconic Absolute Batman comic covers Hot Toys unleashes Absolute Bane as an 18-inch 1/6 scale figure inspired by DC’s terrifying Absolute Batman comics.

Absolute Bane features a muscular silicone upper body, Venom tubing, tactical gear, and 16 points of articulation. Two interchangeable head sculpts capture Absolute Bane through the distinct comic art styles of Nick Dragotta and Clay Mann. Batman-themed accessories let collectors recreate iconic Absolute Batman moments ahead of the Q4 2027–Q1 2028 release. Bane has broken Batman before, but this monstrous new version might make the Dark Knight think twice about getting back up!

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Hot Toys is bringing DC Comics' Absolute Universe to life with its new 1/6th scale Bane Collectible Figure, standing an intimidating 18 inches tall! First introduced in 1993's. This version showcases how his venom pushes his already formidable strength and intellect to monstrous extremes. Hot Toys now brings this oversized menace to life with an impressive figure featuring a muscular silicone upper body, Venom tubing, tactical gear, and 16 points of articulation.

Bane comes with two interchangeable head sculpts inspired by the artwork of Nick Dragotta and Clay Mann. As for accessories, they make things even more interesting, including a Batman cowl and two different mini Batman statues, allowing collectors to recreate Bane's terrifying one-handed grip on the Dark Knight. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Absolute Bane is set to release between Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, so stay tuned for his drop on"Call me Bane.

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" – Bane. Reimagined for a bold new era of DC Comics, the critically acclaimed Absolute Batman™ series introduces a world where Gotham's Dark Knight is pushed to his absolute limits by terrifying threats. Among the most formidable forces standing in his way is Bane — a towering juggernaut of brute strength and tactical genius.

""Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the 1/6th scale Bane™ Collectible Figure. To recreate the phenomenal artistry of the series, this figure includes two newly crafted interchangeable head sculpts inspired by iconic comic artists. One captures the fierce, stylized aesthetic of series co-creator Nick Dragotta , and the other reflects the detailed, gritty illustration style of Clay Mann .

"He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force. Mattel expands its DC Premier collection with Deathstroke, a 6.5-inch action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, a sword, and more. Absolute Bane is here and Hot Toys is giving him a wicked new 1/6th scale figure that can recreate iconic Absolute Batman comic coversSearching for the perfect holiday gift?

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Mattel's DC Premier Line Adds Deathstroke for a New Wave of Action Mattel expands its DC Premier collection with Deathstroke, a 6.5-inch action figure featuring 22 points of articulation, a sword, and more. Absolute Bane is here and Hot Toys is giving him a wicked new 1/6th scale figure that can recreate iconic Absolute Batman comic coversSearching for the perfect holiday gift?

Check out these five winter-ready finds, from faux fur blankets and clever scarves to cozy pillowsDisney Store brings Kit Fisto's iconic green Lightsaber to life with a new Legacy Lightsaber Hilt featuring sound effects and a display case.