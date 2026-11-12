Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad Brings Final Honors to Veterans in Illinois

For over two decades, volunteers from the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad have dedicated their time to ensuring veterans receive solemn and respectful final honors in Elwood, Illinois. Led by Navy veteran Mike Padgen, the group of more than 120 members performs precise ceremonies, including flag folding and taps, to provide closure and comfort to grieving families. Relying on donations and an annual golf fundraiser, the squad views their duty as both a sentimental obligation and a deeply rewarding service to those who served.

Since 2003, volunteers have given their time to give veterans the final honors they deserve.

"Everything is very solemn ... and we perform everything to the best of our ability," said Mike Padgen, commander with the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad. After the sun sets on the life of a veteran, a new day dawns and duty calls at the cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.

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Padgen is a Navy vet and a volunteer, leading more than 120 members as commander of the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad for the past two years — providing a final salute to men and women who served.

"Maybe it's my age, you know. As you get older, sometimes you get a little more sentimental, and that's me. I get a little bit more sentimental," said squad member George Anthos.

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"I've slowed down a lot, but being with these guys, they really cheer me up. " The squad is disciplined and their duty solemn, but the day still starts with conversation, coffee, and donuts. They're mostly military guys – except for the girls, Lynn Berndt and Cecilia Seabrook, who say they keep the guys in order.

"I feel like I've done something. I've given this family closure," Berndt said. No matter how busy the schedule, the memorial squad makes every service feel like it's the only one — precise, poignant, and personal. Their reverence for this routine can comfort a grieving wife like Kathleen Morgan or a son in mourning like Chris Macias.

"The whole taps and everything. You see a lot of it in the movies, and you're always wondering, you know, what is it really like to experience? And it was very, very touching moment for all of us," Macias said. The squad doesn't expect gratitude, but they often get it.

"I kind of hold back the tears, but sometimes I can't. It's uh ... I just can't explain it," Anthos said.

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"It's so honorable. It's so rewarding," Berndt said. The Memorial Squad relies solely on donations. They hold an annual golf outing fundraiser every June.