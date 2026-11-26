Historical records show Abraham Lincoln created Thanksgiving in 1863 to celebrate Union victories at Gettysburg and Vicksburg, emphasizing the holiday's true anti-slavery origins.

Abraham Lincoln established the annual National Day of Thanksgiving in 1863 to honor Union military victories and underscore the holiday's anti-slavery origins during the Civil War. This historical fact challenges the common narrative that the tradition began with a 1621 harvest celebration between British pilgrims and the Wampanoag people. The actual inception occurred amidst a severe conflict, linking the national feast directly to the preservation of the United States and the eventual end of slavery.

Historical Origins of National Thanksgiving

The first annual National Day of Thanksgiving was declared by Abraham Lincoln and held in 1863 in the midst of the Civil War. On October 3 of that year, President Abraham Lincoln declared the fourth Thursday of November a day of thanksgiving and praise. This marked the second of three national Thanksgiving Day proclamations he would issue. Earlier, on July 15, 1863, he had already become the first president since 1815, and only the third in the history of the office, to declare a day of national thanksgiving, praise, and prayer. Americans were asked to set aside Thursday, August 6, to mark the recent victories of the Union army at Gettysburg in eastern Pennsylvania. The reasons Lincoln felt compelled to proclaim two such days in quick succession are obscure, but the context of his decision is illuminating and underscores the holiday's anti-slavery origins.

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Sarah Josepha Hale and the Campaign for Unity

Sarah Josepha Hale, the editor of Godey's Lady's Book, had been campaigning since 1847 and the end of the US-Mexico War for a fixed Thanksgiving Day in every state and territory in the nation. She did so in the hope that such a national celebration might foster a sense of national unity and counter the intense intersectional strife caused by the continued existence of slavery and its threatened expansion across the newly conquered Southwest. Addressing her plea to every governor in the union, she worked state by state and by 1859, had convinced 32 of them to declare the last Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day. Then came the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860, which prompted seven pro-slavery states to secede. A few days after his inauguration, the Confederate attack on the Union Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor started the civil war that Hale had so fervently hoped to avoid.

Emancipation and the Turn of the War

For their part, the Confederate states made no secret of the fact that they seceded from and then went to war against the Union to preserve and protect slavery. Explicit declarations to that effect were a feature of every secession declaration. For the first months of the war, the aims of the remaining states were more diffuse until Lincoln finally issued his Emancipation Proclamation in September 1862. It declared that as of January 1, 1863, the Union would consider all the enslaved persons in the seceding states emancipated. The Union would treat as free anyone that the Union army's advance into the South liberated. Furthermore, anyone who managed to find refuge behind its lines was considered free under this decree. While the issue was thus joined, the fortunes of war at first favored the enslavers. Finally, the 1863 defeats of the Southern pro-slavery forces at Gettysburg and Vicksburg decisively checked the northern and western advance of the Confederacy.

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Political Strategy Behind the Holiday

Looking back, the defeat of the enslavers now appears as only matter of time. But the future was far less clear to those actually involved the war. Among other things, Lincoln was up for reelection in 1864 and if an anti-war candidate were to win the presidency, they were likely to seek a peace with the secessionists that preserved slavery. In that context, it makes perfect sense that Lincoln would see the advantage of supporting the call of the nation's most widely read women's magazine for a great Union Festival of America. He supported this call even though he had proclaimed such a day in honor of Gettysburg and Vicksburg two months before.

Distortion of Thanksgiving's True Meaning

For more than a century, Americans have been taught that the annual Thanksgiving Day dinner on the fourth Thursday of every November commemorates a so-called First Thanksgiving of 1621. The story claims that 50 religious figures from Great Britain and at least 90 of their Wampanoag hosts celebrated the group's first harvest. That story is an historical fable invented to hide its anti-slavery and egalitarian origins long after the tradition had begun. With the end of Reconstruction in 1877, however, and the resurgence of racist terror across the former Confederacy, the egalitarian, anti-slavery and emancipationist origins of Thanksgiving became more and more untenable. Consequently, a new origin story was required. It is time to reclaim the emancipatory meaning of the holiday and recognize its true historical roots in the struggle against slavery and the preservation of the Union.