Abraham increases lead on Foster in San Diego City Council District 4

Martha Abraham has increased her lead over incumbent Henry Foster III to represent San Diego City Council District 4, while Nicole Crosby appears to have a steady lead ahead of Richard Bailey in District 2.

Martha Abraham increased her lead over incumbent Henry Foster III to represent San Diego City Council District 4, while Nicole Crosby appears to have a steady lead ahead of Richard Bailey in District 2.

Martha Abraham increased her lead over incumbent Henry Foster III to represent San Diego City Council District 4, while Nicole Crosby appears to have a steady lead ahead of Richard Bailey in District 2. In District 4, he candidates are seeking to represent Paradise Hills, Lincoln Park, Encanto and Oak Park. Both have drawn distinctions between themselves and Gloria. Foster has led efforts to end the city's use of Flock license plate- reading technology.

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He sought to defund the contract during the June budget process and, this month, tried to bring the issue before the full council. His platform includes making it easier to start businesses in economically disadvantaged communities and increasing park space and youth programs. Abraham, a political newcomer, is seeking to make her distance from City Hall an advantage with voters.

She has not been as clear about her position on Flock, but says she plans to bring a public health perspective to city planning and governance, particularly in the historically Black and underfunded District 4. She has criticized Gloria's policies, saying they have not helped provide high-paying jobs, affordable housing and reliable infrastructure. District 2 includes Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Mission Bay, Midway, Bay Park and Clairemont. Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell is termed out.

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Bailey, a former Coronado mayor and Republican who changed his registration in February and is running as"no party preference," won the June primary with 35% of the vote, about 1 percentage point ahead of Crosby.10,094 In District 8, termed-out Councilwoman Vivian Moreno will be replaced by either her current chief of staff, Gerardo Ramirez, or Antonio Martinez, a San Ysidro School District board member. Both candidates are Democrats.

District 8 has two sections connected by a narrow strip crossing San Diego Bay. The northern section includes Barrio Logan, Sherman Heights and Shelltown. The southern section includes San Ysidro, Egger Highlands and Otay Mesa. Incumbent Kent Lee led challenger Mark Powell in the District 6 race.

Lee led Powell 60.2% to 39.8%, with 17,805 votes to 11,769, according to the county Registrar of Voters. In District 6, Lee faced Powell for the seat representing Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Miramar, Scripps Ranch, University City and Sorrento Valley.