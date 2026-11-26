“Every adult still in a childhood bedroom is a household that didn’t form,” a new report claims.

is a milestone in and of itself. Afterwards, moving back in with your parents is a relatively common next step as you begin sifting through job applications and figuring out how to establish a life of your own.

It’s an especially common phenomenon in smaller, more rural areas across the country — but according to ain 2025 . What’s shocking about these stats isn’t just how many young adults reside in their parent’s home — it’s why. Realtor reports that seven in 10 adults aged 25-34 are employed and make their money independently, suggesting that the cost of housing is more imperative than the job market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, the median price of home listings has increased 34.4% since 2019, along with the median price of rent increasing by 17.9%. Simply put, more young adults are living at home than ever before, adding even more fuel to the fire that is the cost of living in the United States. Ever since the pandemic, home prices have increased significantly across the country.