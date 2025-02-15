Abortion Services Resumption in Missouri After Judge Blocks Restrictive Regulations

A Missouri judge has blocked regulations that had restricted abortion providers, paving the way for the resumption of abortion services in the state. The ruling comes after voters approved an amendment enshrining abortion rights in the Missouri constitution.

Abortion services are set to resume in Missouri after a judge blocked regulations that had restricted providers even after voters approved enshrining abortion rights into the state’s constitution. Last year, the state declared that abortions were now legal in the state but kept certain regulations on the books while a lawsuit by abortion-rights advocates played out. \That meant abortion facilities still had to be licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Planned Parenthood argued that the licensing law required providers to give “medically unnecessary and invasive” pelvic exams to anyone receiving an abortion, including medication abortions, according to court documents. It also included “medically irrelevant” size requirements for hallways, rooms and doors. The plaintiffs said some of the regulations on Planned Parenthood centers were so strict, “most health centers or doctors’ office simply do not meet” them. Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang said in her ruling that the licensing requirement is “facially discriminatory because it does not treat services provided in abortion facilities the same as other types of similarly situated health care, including miscarriage care.”\Missouri voters added abortion rights to the constitution in November. That amendment did not legalize abortion in the state outright but instead required judges to reconsider laws that had almost completely banned the procedure. Planned Parenthood and other advocates sued to overturn Missouri’s near-total abortion ban almost immediately after voters amended the constitution to protect reproductive rights. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey is fighting the lawsuit. There was no immediate response to a voice message seeking comment from a spokesperson for the attorney general. Margot Riphagen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, said the group is working quickly to start providing the procedure again in the coming days. “Today’s decision affirms what we’ve already long known — the state’s abortion facility licensing requirements were not about patient safety, but rather another politically motivated barrier to prevent patients seeking abortion from getting the care they need,” she said in a statement. Missouri’s constitutional amendment allows lawmakers to restrict abortion after viability with exceptions to “protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant person.” The term “viability” is used by health care providers to describe whether a pregnancy is expected to continue developing normally or whether a fetus might survive outside the uterus. While there is no defined time frame, doctors say it is generally sometime after the 24th week of pregnancy.





