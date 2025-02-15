Abortion Access Restored in Missouri After Judge Blocks Restrictive Regulations

A Missouri judge has lifted restrictions on abortion providers, allowing abortions to resume in the state. This follows a voter-approved amendment that enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution. The previous regulations, which included mandatory licensing and physical space requirements, were deemed discriminatory and unnecessary by the court.

A judge in Missouri has lifted restrictions on abortion providers, clearing the way for abortions to resume in the state after a brief pause. Last year, voters approved an amendment to the Missouri constitution that enshrined abortion rights, but the state government had kept certain regulations in place while a lawsuit by abortion-rights advocates played out.

These regulations included mandatory licensing for abortion facilities and requirements for physical space that some argued were impractical and discriminatory. Planned Parenthood, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, argued that the licensing law required providers to give “medically unnecessary and invasive” pelvic exams to anyone receiving an abortion, including medication abortions. It also included “medically irrelevant” size requirements for hallways, rooms and doors. Planned Parenthood claimed that these regulations were so strict, “most health centers or doctors’ office simply do not meet” them. Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang agreed, stating in her ruling that the licensing requirement is “facially discriminatory because it does not treat services provided in abortion facilities the same as other types of similarly situated health care, including miscarriage care.” This ruling is a temporary order pending the outcome of the lawsuit by abortion-rights advocates. Meanwhile, Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey is fighting the lawsuit. Missouri’s constitutional amendment allows lawmakers to restrict abortion after viability with exceptions to “protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant person.” The term “viability” is used by health care providers to describe whether a pregnancy is expected to continue developing normally or whether a fetus might survive outside the uterus. While there is no defined time frame, doctors say it is generally sometime after the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion providers in Missouri are now preparing to resume services as soon as next week





