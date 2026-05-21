Abolish Super PAC Act: Sanders and Lee Seek to Limit Billionaires' Influence Over Elections

The United States Senators Bernie Sanders and Summer Lee are seeking to cap the amount of donations from individuals to Super PACs at $5,000 in order to limit the influence of dark money and billionaires in our elections. They call for an end to the current 'judicially created loophole' that arose from the 2010 Supreme Court decision 'Citizens United vs. FEC'.

The Abolish Super PAC Act: Sanders and Lee Seek End to 'Corrupting Influence' of Dark Money The United States Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vt. ) and Summer Lee (D-Pa.

) are introducing a bill to curtail the influence of Super PACs on the political process. Under the proposed legislation, the donations from individuals to Super PACs would be capped at $5,000. Currently, these donations are unlimited. Super PACs have been criticized for allowing unlimited money to flow into elections and influence every aspect of our lives.

The bill is necessary to close the 'judicially created loophole' that arose from the 2010 Supreme Court decision 'Citizens United vs. FEC.

' Sen. Sanders, while discussing the issue, said, 'You, as a citizen, get one vote. They, as oligarchs, get to buy the candidates. That’s not democracy.

If we are going to create a government that works for all and not just the 1%, we have to end the influence of money in politics'. Our Revolution, which is supported by Sanders, praised the Abolish Super PACs Act as essential to ending the 'auction' of democracy. They want Democrats to become the party of working people and take serious steps towards affordability.

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