Aberdeen South By Election A Critical Moment for Britain s Oil and Gas Future

The upcoming Aberdeen South by election is framed as a pivotal referendum on the North Sea oil and gas industry The article argues that Labour and SNP policies threaten the sector which is vital for jobs energy security and the economy It calls for renewed drilling an end to the windfall tax and a rejection of net zero extremism to safeguard Britain s future

On Thursday voters go to the polls in a by election that could have important and wide ranging implications for our country No I m not talking about Makerfield The result there may determine how quickly Keir Starmer is put out of his misery But we ll still be stuck with a high tax benefits splurging Labour government It s the outcome of the by election taking place in Aberdeen South that could lead to profound and positive change It s not merely a contest to elect a new MP it s a referendum on the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry It s a chance for voters to force two reckless governments at Westminster and Holyrood to change course For decades the oil and gas sector has been the economic lifeblood of North East Scotland providing tens of thousands of jobs directly and countless more indirectly through supply chains and other associated roles Domestic oil and gas is also required to quite literally fuel the nation Our energy security depends on utilising the billions of barrels worth of resources untapped in the North Sea That s because renewable and nuclear sources while important don t yet come close to meeting our needs It ought to be a no brainer that we extract every last drop of black gold from beneath our own waters Drilling our oil isn t just good for our energy security it s good for both our financial and national security And yet this world leading sector is on life support despite having cutting edge technology and a highly skilled workforce at its disposal Kemi Badenoch says drilling for oil is beneficial to Britain s financial and national security Why Because net zero zealots in Labour and the SNP are doing everything they can to kill it off Ed Miliband s ban on new oil and gas licences in the North Sea coupled with Labour s refusal to ditch the windfall tax is destroying livelihoods across North East Scotland This lethal cocktail is responsible for the loss of 1 000 oil and gas jobs every month That s utterly devastating It s little wonder that Aberdeen house prices are plummeting or that Union Street is a shadow of its former self The SNP are no better than Labour The Nationalists opposed the Rosebank and Jackdaw developments and refuse to ditch their presumption against new drilling in the North Sea And let s not forget that the SNP were the first to demand a windfall tax So John Swinney s recent warmer words towards oil and gas workers are just a cynical attempt to dupe voters into thinking he s changed his tune The public can see right through him because he and his SNP ministers insist that strict climate compatibility tests must be met before they would give their blessing to any new drilling Read More Tory by election candidate says it is economic madness to prevent new North Sea drilling In practice this translates as it did with Rosebank and Jackdaw to a flat no from the Nationalists In contrast to Labour and the SNP my position and that of the Conservative Party is unequivocal and rooted in logic we must get Britain drilling again It s imperative that we give new oil and gas developments the go ahead to safeguard jobs and keep the nation s lights on To ensure that happens we need to make the conditions as favourable as possible for would be investors So the Energy Profits Levy EPL must go It was only ever designed to be a short term measure to insulate households against rising fuel bills at a time when the oil price spiked immediately after Russia s invasion of Ukraine The situation could not be more different now The domestic oil and gas sector is on life support How can you have a windfall tax when there s no windfall left to tax It defies belief that Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer have extended the EPL instead of ditching it The hostile environment they ve created for producers has left Britain and our allies in the absurd position of having to buy oil and gas products from despotic regimes like Putin s Russia instead of extracting it from our own waters It s the economics of the madhouse Their ineptitude would be almost comical if it wasn t so serious It makes me furious that Labour and the SNP s net zero ideology is wreaking so much havoc It s why I have visited Aberdeen so many times since becoming Conservative leader making the case for fresh drilling and supporting our oil and gas industry In politics problems are often intractable and solutions difficult to find But in this case the solution is staring us in the face We need oil and gas We have oil and gas so let s extract it That s why Aberdeen South matters A victory for the Scottish Conservatives would be a victory for oil and gas workers and common sense But this by election is on a knife edge It s a desperately close two horse race between our local candidate Douglas Lumsden and the SN.

On Thursday voters go to the polls in a by election that could have important and wide ranging implications for our country No I m not talking about Makerfield The result there may determine how quickly Keir Starmer is put out of his misery But we ll still be stuck with a high tax benefits splurging Labour government It s the outcome of the by election taking place in Aberdeen South that could lead to profound and positive change It s not merely a contest to elect a new MP it s a referendum on the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry It s a chance for voters to force two reckless governments at Westminster and Holyrood to change course For decades the oil and gas sector has been the economic lifeblood of North East Scotland providing tens of thousands of jobs directly and countless more indirectly through supply chains and other associated roles Domestic oil and gas is also required to quite literally fuel the nation Our energy security depends on utilising the billions of barrels worth of resources untapped in the North Sea That s because renewable and nuclear sources while important don t yet come close to meeting our needs It ought to be a no brainer that we extract every last drop of black gold from beneath our own waters Drilling our oil isn t just good for our energy security it s good for both our financial and national security And yet this world leading sector is on life support despite having cutting edge technology and a highly skilled workforce at its disposal Kemi Badenoch says drilling for oil is beneficial to Britain s financial and national security Why Because net zero zealots in Labour and the SNP are doing everything they can to kill it off Ed Miliband s ban on new oil and gas licences in the North Sea coupled with Labour s refusal to ditch the windfall tax is destroying livelihoods across North East Scotland This lethal cocktail is responsible for the loss of 1 000 oil and gas jobs every month That s utterly devastating It s little wonder that Aberdeen house prices are plummeting or that Union Street is a shadow of its former self The SNP are no better than Labour The Nationalists opposed the Rosebank and Jackdaw developments and refuse to ditch their presumption against new drilling in the North Sea And let s not forget that the SNP were the first to demand a windfall tax So John Swinney s recent warmer words towards oil and gas workers are just a cynical attempt to dupe voters into thinking he s changed his tune The public can see right through him because he and his SNP ministers insist that strict climate compatibility tests must be met before they would give their blessing to any new drilling Read More Tory by election candidate says it is economic madness to prevent new North Sea drilling In practice this translates as it did with Rosebank and Jackdaw to a flat no from the Nationalists In contrast to Labour and the SNP my position and that of the Conservative Party is unequivocal and rooted in logic we must get Britain drilling again It s imperative that we give new oil and gas developments the go ahead to safeguard jobs and keep the nation s lights on To ensure that happens we need to make the conditions as favourable as possible for would be investors So the Energy Profits Levy EPL must go It was only ever designed to be a short term measure to insulate households against rising fuel bills at a time when the oil price spiked immediately after Russia s invasion of Ukraine The situation could not be more different now The domestic oil and gas sector is on life support How can you have a windfall tax when there s no windfall left to tax It defies belief that Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer have extended the EPL instead of ditching it The hostile environment they ve created for producers has left Britain and our allies in the absurd position of having to buy oil and gas products from despotic regimes like Putin s Russia instead of extracting it from our own waters It s the economics of the madhouse Their ineptitude would be almost comical if it wasn t so serious It makes me furious that Labour and the SNP s net zero ideology is wreaking so much havoc It s why I have visited Aberdeen so many times since becoming Conservative leader making the case for fresh drilling and supporting our oil and gas industry In politics problems are often intractable and solutions difficult to find But in this case the solution is staring us in the face We need oil and gas We have oil and gas so let s extract it That s why Aberdeen South matters A victory for the Scottish Conservatives would be a victory for oil and gas workers and common sense But this by election is on a knife edge It s a desperately close two horse race between our local candidate Douglas Lumsden and the SN





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Aberdeen South By Election North Sea Oil And Gas Energy Security Windfall Tax Net Zero Policy Conservative Party SNP Labour Party Ed Miliband Kemi Badenoch Oil And Gas Jobs Energy Profits Levy Drilling Licences Scotland Politics UK Energy Policy

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