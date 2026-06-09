Aberdeen father formally charged in four-year-old son’s death

An Aberdeen father has been formally charged in the death of his young son.

Jacob Bevins was charged Monday with homicide by abuse, assault of a child, failure to notify the coroner of human remains and making a false statement to a public servant.

Court documents show that in May, police learned that four-year-old Aiden had not been seen in over a year. Bevins told officers that Aiden was living with family in Idaho. Investigators say the story did not line up. When they confronted Bevins about it, investigators say Bevins became “very upset and started to look at the ground.

” Police asked Bevins if Aiden was safe, and Bevins apparently “shook his head no.”Bevins told police that Aiden had struck his head in an accident and later died, according to court documents. Bevins allegedly admitted he had buried him under the house. Aiden was found inside a tote on the property, wrapped in a garbage bag.

A preliminary report from the Thurston County Coroner’s Office showed multiple fractures, including to multiple ribs, as well as burn marks across his body. Court documents say that police sought the opinion of a “Child Abuse Expert Pediatrician,” who confirmed the findings were not consistent with the story Bevins had told.

When Bevins was confronted, court documents say he changed his story about how Aiden had died, and said Aiden had slipped and hit his head while Bevins was chasing him. Prosecutors say Bevins had three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, including for motor vehicle theft, vehicle prowling and reckless driving. Court documents show that Aiden’s biological mother had petitioned for custody in December, alleging Bevins had neglected his children and had a history of domestic violence.

It does not appear there was a follow-up hearing. It’s not clear why, but the clerk’s office told KIRO 7 it is up to individual parties to schedule those hearings. Crystal Singletary, the mother-in-law of Aiden’s biological mother, told KIRO 7 that Aiden and his sister were living with Bevins while his mother was incarcerated. Singletary says Aiden’s mother raised concerns about Bevins during that time, but was ignored.

“If you are a parent and you are incarcerated and you have concerns about your child, you should be able to express that and get some response,” she said. Aiden’s former foster parents, who cared for him for nearly two years, raised similar concerns about Bevins to KIRO 7 last week.

“He came into foster care because there were concerns for his safety and he was returned and now this is the outcome,” said Magali Lopez, Aiden’s former foster mother. We asked Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families about concerns related to state laws that make it more difficult to remove children from their biological parents, but did not receive a response.

“It’s not ok to ignore the red flags,” Magali said. “To ignore the signs that are there, things that are going to tell you something is going to happen.

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