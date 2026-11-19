Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella firmly denies reports he rejected U.S. military operations, affirming strong alliance amid Secretary Hegseth's visit.

Colombia n President Abelardo De La Espriella has categorically denied reports that he rejected a proposal from the administration of President Donald Trump to conduct joint military operations against drug cartels on Colombia n soil. This denial follows the publication of a news article claiming the right-wing leader turned down the plan, a story which De La Espriella characterized as false and driven by criminals spreading fake news. The clarification serves to stabilize diplomatic relations during a critical period of heightened security cooperation between the two nations.

De La Espriella addressed these allegations directly in a Wednesday evening social media post written in Spanish, emphatically stating that he has not rejected any proposal from the Trump administration. The conservative president stressed that Colombia and the United States maintain a strong and increasingly close cooperation in security, intelligence, and the fight against drug cartels. He declared that Colombia's alliance with the United States is stronger than ever and affirmed that both nations share a common enemy in narco-terrorism.

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Clarifying the Scope of Military Cooperation

The Colombian leader explained that his administration's requests for cooperation with the United States have always been focused on strengthening the military, technological, operational, and intelligence capabilities of Colombian security forces. He explicitly noted that this approach does not involve requesting the presence of foreign troops on Colombian territory, a matter that would fall under the jurisdiction of the Congress of the Republic. Any decision regarding such matters will be made in accordance with the Constitution, national sovereignty, and relevant legal procedures.

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De La Espriella further emphasized that Colombia possesses professional and experienced Armed Forces that require more tools, technology, and resources to fight narco-terrorism decisively. While the President supported working with the Pentagon to target drug organizations, he indicated that he currently lacked the votes in Congress to approve such actions, according to U.S. officials cited in the conflicting report. The source article, which was titled claiming he had rejected a plan to cooperate with the U.S. military against drug gangs, cited anonymous U.S. officials for these details.

Response from U.S. Defense Leadership

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth chimed in to the conversation with a social media post quoting De La Espriella's message regarding the false reports. Hegseth stated, "Totally false. Our partnership to defeat the narco-terrorists that threaten your country, and ours, is stronger than ever before. The Department of War is with you all the way." He added that neither criminals nor those who spread fake news will be able to break the alliance built to confront narco-terrorists operating in the hemisphere.

In response to Hegseth's supportive message, President De La Espriella praised the Secretary of War as a true patriot. He wrote that the United States should be proud to have a Secretary of War with Hegseth's extraordinary personal qualities, distinguished career, and unwavering commitment to defending his nation. De La Espriella continued, stating that the Colombian government is deeply honored to have Hegseth's friendship and to work alongside him in defending freedom, security, and democracy throughout the hemisphere.

The Colombian president concluded his tribute by asserting that together, Colombia, the United States, and the Shield of the Americas are invincible in their efforts against transnational crime. This exchange of support highlights the mutual desire to project unity and resolve in the face of disinformation and ongoing security challenges in the region.

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Strategic Visit and Regional Context

These diplomatic developments occurred just hours before Secretary Hegseth arrived in Colombia to meet with Colombian government officials and discuss further cooperation in the fight against organized transnational crime. Hegseth's visit is part of a broader tour across Latin America that saw him sign a historic deal with Venezuela to restore military cooperation with that country. The tour is also reportedly scheduled to include stops in Ecuador and Honduras over the next several days, signaling a renewed U.S. focus on regional security partnerships.

Colombia has historically maintained friendly relations with the United States and has engaged in decades-long security cooperation that became severely strained during the administration of De La Espriella's predecessor, Marxist former President Gustavo Petro. Upon taking office, De La Espriella's administration has taken extensive efforts to restore the friendly ties between both nations, marking a significant shift in foreign policy direction.

President De La Espriella successfully ran for office on a campaign that included a crackdown against Colombian transnational drug traffickers and terrorist organizations as one of the main pillars of his administration. Over the past months, Colombian military officials have conducted numerous security operations resulting in significant casualties and arrests. On Thursday morning, De La Espriella announced that a separate military operation led to the arrest of twenty-six members of the Clan del Golfo, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The Trump administration noted that the United States had seen more progress in Colombia's fight against gangs during the first month of De La Espriella's administration than in the entirety of Gustavo Petro's four-year presidency. This assessment underscores the current administration's emphasis on aggressive anti-narco tactics and its reliance on historical precedents of successful U.S.-Colombia military collaboration to combat transnational criminal enterprises.