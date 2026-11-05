Abdulrahman El-Sayed defeats Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim US Senator, sparking debate over Muslim Brotherhood ties and political influence.

Abdulrahman El-Sayed has secured victory in the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, making history as the first Muslim to hold a seat in the upper chamber of the U.S. Congress. The Michigan Democrat defeated former Republican Representative Mike Rogers, capturing approximately 52.5 percent of the vote compared to Rogers' 45.6 percent share with nearly all ballots counted. This electoral triumph marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the state as El-Sayed prepares to succeed the retiring Democrat Senator Gary Peters.

El-Sayed's ascent to the Senate floor has drawn immediate commentary from prominent figures within the Muslim community, particularly Abdel Mawgoud al-Dardiri, a former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood's political party in Egypt. In a recent post, al-Dardiri characterized the election result as a monumental win for the broader Islamic world, framing it as a strategic model for other Muslims seeking to advance their causes from within the established political system. He argued that El-Sayed's success demonstrates the efficacy of working inside the system rather than outside of it.

Also read Abdulrahman El-Sayed Wins Historic US Senate Seat in Michigan

Electoral Details and Historical Context

The final vote count solidifies a decisive win for El-Sayed, who will now assume the responsibilities of the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Senator Gary Peters. The outcome follows El-Sayed's victory in the August primary election, where he successfully defeated Representative Haley Stevens. That primary win was already significant, setting the stage for a general election that would ultimately produce the first Muslim member of the U.S. Senate. The margin of victory indicates strong support across the state, overcoming the considerable political machinery and name recognition held by his Republican opponent.

Controversies Over Political Affiliations

The election cycle was marked by intense scrutiny regarding El-Sayed's alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, a group designated as a terrorist organization by several nations including the United States. Former Representative Mike Rogers actively campaigned on this issue, claiming during the race that his opponent had pledged support to the Brotherhood. The charge received amplification from President Donald Trump, who publicly referred to El-Sayed as a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member, thereby raising the stakes of the contest and drawing national attention to the candidate's background.

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Donor Connections and Financial Scrutiny

Investigative reporting by the Washington Free Beacon highlighted that El-Sayed received more than $25,000 from at least six individuals who co-signed a 2012 letter backing then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. Al-Dardiri, identified in federal campaign records as Abdul Mawgoud Dardery, was among these donors. The report also noted that El-Sayed had signed the same letter while he was a medical student, a fact that contributed to the narrative of deep ideological alignment. Al-Dardiri, who served as foreign affairs spokesman for the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party before the 2013 military coup in Egypt, continues to work as a professor in Minnesota.

Candidate Denials and Global Reactions

El-Sayed has firmly denied any organizational ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, stating unequivocally to Fox News that he has never been and never will be a member of the group. Despite these denials, media outlets such as Fischberger have quoted al-Dardiri directly regarding the implications of the win, interpreting the result through a lens favorable to the Brotherhood's ideological goals. Some outlets also praised El-Sayed's previous calls to cut off unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel, framing the victory as a blow to what they term the Zionist occupation, further complicating the public perception of his political platform and motivations.