Abdulrahman El-Sayed Wins Historic US Senate Seat in Michigan

Abdulrahman El-Sayed becomes the first Muslim US Senator after defeating Mike Rogers in a contentious Michigan race marked by record spending and faith-based attacks.

Abdulrahman El-Sayed secured a historic victory in the United States Senate election in Michigan, defeating Republican former Representative Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. The 42-year-old former Michigan health official triumphed in one of the most contentious contests of the midterm elections, overcoming a barrage of attacks centered on his name and faith.

Historic Victory Defeats Mike Rogers Campaign

El-Sayed, who previously served as a health official in Michigan, claimed the Senate seat by withstanding a massive ad war and personal attacks from his opponents. His victory marks a significant political milestone for the state and the nation, as he prepared to serve as the first Muslim senator in congressional history. The win ends a bitter political battle that drew national attention and high-profile involvement from top Republican leaders.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, becomes first Muslim elected to Senate

Record Spending And Hateful Attacks Defined Race

Opponents invested more than $350 million across the primary and general election campaigns, a figure El-Sayed described as a record for Michigan. This total included $70 million spent specifically during the primary contest. President Donald Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, both Republicans, characterized El-Sayed as a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and a jihadist ahead of Election Day, according to CBS News reporting. El-Sayed firmly denied ever being a member of the group.

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Vice President Vance Faces Constitutional Irony

The victory carries a unique constitutional implication for Vice President JD Vance, who is obligated to swear El-Sayed in during January. El-Sayed addressed Vance as habibi, an Arabic term of endearment, and noted the delicious irony of the situation. He also directly addressed President Trump, suggesting the president could simply call him senator after the swearing-in process is completed.

Money In Politics And Policy Goals Ahead

El-Sayed criticized the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, stating the group spent $42 million against his campaign. He outlined a legislative agenda focused on removing money from politics, putting money in people's pockets, and passing Medicare for All. He argued that the financial burden on citizens regarding gas, groceries, and healthcare was the true crisis, rather than his identity or beliefs.