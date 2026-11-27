Turkish para powerlifter Abdullah Kayapinar secured two gold medals and broke the European record at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain with a total lift of 530kg.

Turkish para powerlifter Abdullah Kayapinar has emerged as the dominant force in his weight class at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain. Competing in the men's 49kg category on the opening day in Manama, Kayapinar delivered a historic performance that secured him two gold medals and a new European record.

The Turkish Weightlifting Federation confirmed that Kayapinar topped the final standings with a combined total lift of 530kg. This impressive aggregate score was achieved through three successful individual attempts of 173kg, 177kg, and 180kg, demonstrating superior strength and consistency against international rivals.

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Historic Performance and Record Breaking Lifts

While the total weight lifted secured the overall championship title, the final attempt of 180kg carried special significance. This specific lift not only capped off his competition but also officially set a new European record. The achievement earned Kayapinar a second gold medal, specifically in the best lift category, highlighting his peak physical form on the global stage.

The competition in Manama represented a high-stakes environment for Kayapinar, who has consistently performed at the elite level of para powerlifting. His ability to execute such heavy loads under championship pressure underscores his technical precision and mental fortitude. The federation noted that the result validates the rigorous preparation and strategic planning that have defined his recent career trajectory.

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Competitive History and Rivalry Dynamics

Abdullah Kayapinar's path to this world title has been marked by intense competition with regional rivals. He previously won silver at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, finishing just one kilogram behind Jordan's Omar Qarada. That narrow margin highlighted the incredibly tight competitive landscape at the highest levels of the sport.

In October 2025, Kayapinar successfully dethroned Qarada to claim his first world title in Cairo. This victory marked a turning point in their rivalry, establishing Kayapinar as the benchmark in the 49kg division. The success in Bahrain serves as a continuation of this dominance, proving that his performance is consistent rather than a singular occurrence.

His medal history includes a significant achievement in March 2026, when he became European champion for the first time in Tbilisi. Before his recent ascent, he finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, indicating a clear upward trajectory in his athletic development over the past few years.

Future Implications and Strategic Outlook

The combination of the world championship title, two gold medals, and the European record positions Abdullah Kayapinar as a top contender for upcoming major international events. The performance in Bahrain validates his status as a leading figure in Turkish para sports. Fans and analysts now view him as a primary favorite for future competitions.

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The Turkish Weightlifting Federation is expected to use this success to further support para powerlifting initiatives across the country. The detailed breakdown of his lifts provides a benchmark for other athletes aiming to compete at this level. The record-breaking nature of his 180kg lift sets a new standard that other European athletes will strive to match in subsequent seasons.