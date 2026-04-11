Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Seat, Becomes First Muslim US Senator

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan, becoming the first Muslim US senator as Democrats recaptured the House and Senate in a midterm blue wave.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won the U.S. Senate election in Michigan, according to a race call by the Associated Press. El-Sayed, who will become the first Muslim U.S. senator in history, toppled former Republican Rep.

Mike Rogers in one of the most-watched contests of the election. The 42-year-old former public health official defeated Rogers, who lost his first bid for the Senate in 2024. The victory was a crucial one in his party's quest to win back the Senate majority. One of the most closely watched elections in the U.S., the race in Michigan tested how an antiestablishment candidate on the left would fare in a perennial Midwest battleground.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate, Becoming First Muslim US Senator and Handing Democrats Control

Harnessing anger over the cost of living and corruption, El-Sayed galvanized young and infrequent voters by focusing on passing single-payer healthcare and curbing the influence of corporate money in politics. He is not a democratic socialist, unlike several candidates whose insurgent campaigns gained traction in primaries this cycle, though his campaign was backed by some of the biggest stars on the political left.

Muslim Victory Shakes Michigan Senate Race

His positions on Israel alienated some Jewish voters, including comments after a truck-ramming attack at a synagogue preschool in metro Detroit, for which he later offered an apology, and campaigning during the primary with controversial left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. Those were among the dynamics during a heated primary contest. In the primary, El-Sayed narrowly defeated Rep. Haley Stevens by about 1 percentage point, despite Michigan heavyweights like Gov.

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Gretchen Whitmer and retiring Sen. Gary Peters backing his opponent. After the primary, polls showed a tight race with Rogers, despite Democrats having held the Senate seat since 1979. During the campaign, El-Sayed criticized his opponent and other Republicans, including President Trump, for targeting him with Islamophobic rhetoric.

Rogers, meanwhile, embraced some of the president's false claims about widespread election fraud, despite previously condemning them, including after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. As November neared, Rogers tried to distance himself from some of the president's policies, including the war in Iran. Democrats had an overwhelming comeback on election night, recapturing both the House and Senate and shattering expectations in some longtime GOP strongholds. Democrats also had strong showings in gubernatorial races across the nation.

New York Mayor Backs El Sayed Win

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the election of El-Sayed is incredibly exciting. Mamdani said Wednesday, I haven't spoken to him yet. I'm sure he is quite busy. I've had the privilege of speaking to him in the past, and I have to say that his election is one that means so much to so many.

Mamdani added, to see that victory in the face of all that he had to reckon with over the course of that campaign, whether in terms of the extraordinary amount of money spent to oppose him or the racism and slander that he was met with on a daily basis, it is incredibly exciting to see as he said last night, that the good guys won. He added that what last night showed us is that Americans are tired of being told that their needs are unrealistic by politicians who have been bought by the wealthiest people in the country.

Mamdani continued, this country has elected a new generation of leadership, a generation with a mandate to lower the cost of living, to build, not bomb, to never betray the working people who entrusted them with power. He added, I hear often that the politics that we're fighting for here in New York City are not possible outside of city limits.

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And what last night showed us is that working people are the majority, whether we are speaking of Austin or Ann Arbor or Astoria, and it is time to put those same people first in our politics and last night shows us that it's possible to do so all across the country. Democrats regained control of the House and Senate during Tuesday's midterm elections, but Mamdani said that it is not enough for us as Democrats to win power.

We have to use that power to deliver change that Americans can feel in their wallets, he continued. And to me, when you look at these campaigns, if we want to speak about James Talarico, Keisha Lance Bottoms, well she campaigned on a vision of cutting red tape, to actually be able to build housing at the speed that's needed. Jocelyn Benson campaigned on a moratorium for data centers. These, to me, are examples of the kind of specifics.

Democrats Regain Control of Congress

Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico won their Senate races in Michigan and Texas, respectively. Their victories came after they rejected democratic socialism and called themselves capitalists. El-Sayed, a Michigan native who ran the health departments in Wayne County and the city of Detroit, first arrived on the political stage in 2018 with an unsuccessful bid for governor.

Now as Democrats wrestle with their party's identity, El-Sayed has signaled that he intends to be a prominent voice, especially given Michigan's prime position in the presidential nominating process in 2028. Also on the ballot in California, 60% of voters supported Proposition 2, which seeks to shore up the state's reserves for an economic downturn, with 40% of voters opposing the measure. With 46% of votes counted, The Associated Press declared the measure had passed.

California Voters Approve Prop 2

California state leaders will be able to put away more money when its economy is booming. Prop. 2, or the Save for California's Future Act, aims to shore up the state's rainy day fund by allowing state leaders to save up to 20% of the state's general fund tax revenue, up from the current ceiling of 10%.

The state will also be required to save more when revenue is growing faster, and allow state lawmakers to use some of it to pay down California's $20 billion in federal unemployment insurance debt.