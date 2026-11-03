Abdul El-Sayed vs Mike Rogers: Detroit Jewish Voters Shift to GOP in Midterms

Detroit Jewish voters are reportedly switching support from Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed to Republican Mike Rogers due to concerns over antisemitism and political associations.

Traditional Democratic Jewish voters in Detroit are publicly declaring a shift in allegiance toward Republican candidate Mike Rogers for the Michigan Senate seat during this year's midterms. Voter Shlomi Bennett explained that he is casting his ballot for Rogers due to serious concerns regarding the stance of his Democratic rival, Abdul El-Sayed, specifically concerning the candidate's response to antisemitism. Bennett cited El-Sayed's failure to clearly condemn advertisements that many Jewish voters have identified as antisemitic as a primary reason for his change in political loyalty.

Controversy Over Hasan Piker And Tucker Carlson

Abdul El-Sayed has faced intense scrutiny for his associations with controversial public figures, including left-leaning streamer Hasan Piker and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. Shlomi Bennett stated that these connections, combined with El-Sayed's perceived lack of direct condemnation, deeply troubled him as a voter. Bennett, who previously voted for Democratic candidate Haley Stevens during the primary, indicated that the ongoing political divide in America was evident in the current landscape.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Raises $2.4 Million After Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers

Recent polling data presents a competitive race between the two main contenders. A New York Times/Siena University poll released recently shows Abdul El-Sayed leading Mike Rogers by eleven percentage points, with support at fifty-three percent compared to Rogers' forty-two percent. Despite this numerical advantage, the rhetoric surrounding the election has intensified significantly among specific demographic groups in the region.

Haley Stevens Breaks With Party To Endorse Rogers

Former Congressman Haley Stevens has repeatedly criticized Abdul El-Sayed over his comments regarding Israel and his relationships with contentious online personalities. Stevens demanded that El-Sayed apologize for remarks she claimed unfairly blamed Jewish Americans for national problems and urged him to reject the rhetoric of Hasan Piker, which she described as deeply disturbing. Her decision to endorse Mike Rogers on Sunday signaled a significant fracture within the Democratic coalition in Michigan.

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Following the backlash and Stevens' endorsement, Abdul El-Sayed issued a formal statement insisting that he remained fully committed to protecting Jewish Americans in Michigan. He declared that his dedication to their safety was equal to that of his own daughters and labeled antisemitism a scourge. However, he stopped short of explicitly naming Hasan Piker or directly condemning his specific remarks, instead asserting that no one spoke for his campaign other than himself and official spokespeople.

Rabbi Lavish Praise For Stevens Political Courage

Rabbi Asher Lopatin offered public commentary on the unprecedented endorsement by Haley Stevens, describing her decision to cross party lines as courageous. He stated that while individuals may disagree with Representative Stevens, her willingness to defy her own party and take what she felt was a principled stand deserved respect. Lopatin noted that such political bravery comes at great cost to one's career and is all too rare in the modern political world.

He emphasized that people should learn to respect each other's decisions without demonizing positions they disagree with, highlighting the complexity of the moral and political calculations involved in this election cycle. The support from religious leaders and traditional voters adds a layer of ethical weight to what is otherwise a fiercely competitive partisan battle for the Senate seat.

Gen Z Voters Drawn To El-Sayed By Social Media Appeal

In stark contrast to the concerns of older Jewish voters, younger demographics are showing strong support for Abdul El-Sayed, often influenced by social media trends and personal appeal. First-time voter Meilyn Rodriguez, aged eighteen, said she was voting for El-Sayed because he seemed right for the people. She noted that she and her friends had seen TikTok videos about the candidate, with many users joking that they were voting for him because he was attractive.

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Voter Tracy Grasy, aged sixty, also admitted that physical appearance played a role in her decision to switch her support to El-Sayed from Mike Rogers. Grasy described the candidate as easy on the eyes and educated, suggesting that his personal charm resonated with her despite her previous voting history. This demographic split highlights the differing priorities between older traditional voters and the younger generation entering the electorate.

Polling Data Reveals Generational Divide In Voter Base

Statistical analysis confirms that Abdul El-Sayed's support base skews significantly younger than that of his Republican opponent. An August survey by EPIC-MRA found that El-Sayed commanded sixty-two percent support among voters aged eighteen to thirty-four. In comparison, Mike Rogers received only thirty-six percent support in that same age bracket, illustrating a massive generational gap in voter preference.

The data further shows that among voters aged fifty to sixty-four, the race becomes much tighter, with Rogers holding a narrow lead. Among voters over sixty-five, Rogers maintains a slight advantage over El-Sayed. This trend suggests that while El-Sayed is leveraging platforms like TikTok to engage younger constituents, Rogers retains stronger loyalty among older, established voting blocs. The midterm election will ultimately determine which demographic influence proves more decisive in securing the Senate seat.