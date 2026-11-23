Michigan Democratic Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed said he does not believe in ethno-states and argued Israel should prioritize democracy and equal rights for all citizens during an NBC Meet the Press interview.

Michigan Democratic Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed said he opposes ethno-states and questioned whether Israel can remain a Jewish state while upholding democratic principles during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

El Sayed Questions Jewish Statehood

El-Sayed, who won election to the Senate, was confronted by host Kristen Welker over his opposition to Israel's existence as a Jewish state. He told Welker, I don't believe in ethno-states. I believe in equal rights to peace, dignity and self-determination. The Michigan Democrat argued that Israel, founded as a Jewish nation in 1948, should prioritize democracy and equal rights for all its citizens.

Also read Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed says he’s open to working with the Trump administration

We've been told for a very long time that Israel is a Jewish democratic state, and I think folks are having to choose, is it a Jewish state or a democratic state? he said. And I would argue based on our principles that we should always be putting democracy over everything else.

El-Sayed said it is not a far stretch to ask Israel to employ a democracy more strongly aligned with the U.S. and allow for equal rights, including religion, to be upheld. We dignify the fact that, you know, though our skin color might be different, though we may pray different ways, that America and American laws respect us all the same, he said.

Advertisement

The idea that any government that we are supporting ought to uphold those very basic, same ideals is not a far stretch. He added, I just think it's important for us to be clear about the principles of democracy, the principles of justice, and the principles of equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination for Palestinians and Jewish Israelis alike.

Welker noted that 43 countries currently identify with a particular religion, including Pakistan, which is an Islamic republic, and Denmark, a constitutionally Christian country. She asked El-Sayed why he believes Israel should abandon its national identity. Well, I don't believe in ethno-states generally, he responded. I don't think we should be in the business of funding the military of Pakistan either.

I'm just trying to apply my ideals evenly. In a comment to Fox News Digital, Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, criticized El-Sayed for repeatedly singling out Israel despite exemplifying the democratic values he admires. El-Sayed claims that he doesn't believe in ethnostates, but only attacks the one country in the Middle East that provides the equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination that he claims to support, Menken said.

Critics Accuse Him of Double Standard

He conveniently forgets that 77% of Palestine is today's Jordan, which receives billions of dollars of U.S. aid, has been entirely ethnically cleansed of Jews since 1948, and which maintains racist laws even today that exclude Jews from regaining citizenship there. El-Sayed suggested last week that some concerns surrounding his so-called antisemitism reflect discomfort rather than a threat to safety.

If it is your sense of your discomfort and/or fear of safety that has to keep me quiet while I watch 70,000 people get killed, their homes annihilated, their hospitals destroyed, their universities decimated, and I can't critique that, then I think what you're telling me is that their humanity matters less than yours, and I'm not going to be OK with that, he told The Atlantic. El-Sayed criticized Israel's policies toward Palestinians and argued that generations of Palestinian families have been denied the opportunity to establish their own state.

Advertisement

I just think it's important to remember that there are also Palestinian people whose families have been in the Holy Land for generations and those folks have been told that they are going to have a state of their own only to watch as the Israeli state is expanding, and we are supporting it, he told NBC. A former El-Sayed campaign worker was among anti-Israel activists indicted for terrorizing Michigan's Jewish community, according to federal authorities.

El-Sayed is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and spoke at the Michigan Democratic Nominating Convention in Lansing, Michigan, on Aug. 29, 2026. He also spoke during a unity rally at Renaissance High School on Aug. 7 in Detroit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered remarks during a toast by heads of Israel's political factions on the day of the inauguration of Israel's 26th parliament at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Nov. 10, 2026.

Netanyahu also looked on during a speech at the Israeli parliament during the opening day of the new parliament in Jerusalem on November 10, 2026. The exchange on Meet the Press marked El-Sayed's latest comments on Israel and Jewish statehood as he prepares to enter the Senate. His remarks drew immediate criticism from Jewish groups and supporters of Israel, who accused him of applying a double standard to the Jewish state.

El-Sayed has repeatedly argued that his criticism of Israel is rooted in a consistent opposition to ethno-states and a commitment to democracy and equal rights. He has also faced questions about his response to an attack on a Jewish synagogue and concerns about antisemitism raised by critics.

Senate Victory Celebrated in Michigan

On Meet the Press, El-Sayed sought to frame his position as one of even-handed principle, saying he would apply the same standard to Pakistan, a country he said the U.S. should not fund militarily if it is an Islamic republic. He said he believes in equal rights to peace, dignity and self-determination for all people in the region. The interview comes as El-Sayed is set to become a Democratic senator from Michigan, a state with a large Muslim population.

His election victory was celebrated by locals in a Michigan city with the largest Muslim population in the U.S., who called it a needed change.