President Trump has recently signaled a general openness to negotiating with Democrats on healthcare after their midterm win.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said on Sunday that President Donald Trump could create an unlikely opening for Republican support for Medicare for All, though the president has not endorsed the proposal.

“If he says he wants 'TrumpCare' for all and that he's open to signing it if it gets on his desk, I think you're going to find a lot of Republicans open to vote for it too,” El-Sayed said on NBC News' Meet the Press. However, there is opposition from some Republicans about a single-payer healthcare system.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Elected to U.S. Senate in Michigan

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has called it "socialized medicine" while Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky wrote on X on Sunday that "the Left keeps saying that Medicare for All will be 'free' healthcare. It’s not free. It costs taxpayers ~$47 TRILLION dollars.

" The progressive Democrat, a former public health official who made Medicare for All a centerpiece of his successful Senate campaign, said he would be willing to work with Trump and put the president's name on a universal coverage proposal. “I don't really care what it's called,” El-Sayed said. “I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country.

” The outreach comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, setting the stage for a renewed healthcare debate in Washington. Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment by email Sunday. Social Media Outreach El-Sayed’s interview appearance followed a social media post last week in which he circulated mock gold “TrumpCare” cards and urged the president to back guaranteed coverage “from cradle to grave.

” On Saturday, Trump shared a screenshot of El-Sayed's proposal on his Truth Social platform without comment. El-Sayed then replied on X and wrote: “Let's get to work, then. Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump. ” Trump has recently signaled a general openness to negotiating with Democrats on healthcare.

In a Fox News interview Saturday, Trump said both parties have “some good points” and “some bad points” on the issue.

“There's a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way,” Trump added. He echoed that sentiment at a White House news conference Friday, saying, “Because of the power of the veto, there’s a real possibility that we’ll get a lot of great things done, especially on healthcare. I’m open to great healthcare.

" "Now, can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want—and we could end up with great healthcare in our country,” the president said. El-Sayed argued on Sunday that Trump’s sway over congressional Republicans could upend traditional political gridlock.

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“I think the assumption is that you can't get Republican votes,” he said. “Now, the last I've seen is that Donald Trump controls a lot of that caucus. ” “If the president is open to signing that bill, let's get it done,” El-Sayed added. When asked by host Kristen Welker whether he plans to meet with Trump or Vice President JD Vance, El-Sayed said, “Those plans are in the works,” declining to offer specifics.

“I'm open to speaking with anybody,” El-Sayed said. “I'm looking forward to those conversations about what we can do together, whether it's with Democrats or Republicans. ” Overhauling the System The Medicare for All model championed by progressives would replace the mixed public-private insurance system created under the 2010 Affordable Care Act , commonly known as Obamacare.

While the ACA expanded Medicaid and created regulated marketplaces for private plans, Medicare for All would establish a single, federally administered insurance program for all residents. Legislation authored by Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democratic Party, outlines a four-year phase-in that would gradually lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to birth while expanding benefits to cover dental, vision and hearing care.

Under the bill, private insurers and employers would generally be barred from offering coverage that duplicates federal benefits. El-Sayed said on Sunday he supports Sanders’ bill, though he framed the role of private insurance in less restrictive terms, comparing public healthcare to public education.

“Everybody is entitled to it,” El-Sayed told Welker. “I don't think it's about what it takes away. I think it's about the guarantee and the security that it offers. ” When pressed on whether private insurance would be eliminated, El-Sayed called its future role “secondary,” adding: “The essence of Medicare for All is the guaranteed public health insurance.

Let's focus there. ” Even among Democrats, the legislation faces hurdles. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become House speaker in January, has not endorsed the current Medicare for All bill, though he has supported lowering the eligibility age and expanding Medicare benefits. What Happens Next Sanders is expected to become chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee when the new Congress convenes.

He has suggested Democrats could use budget reconciliation — a procedural tool that bypasses the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold — to pass the initial phase of a Medicare expansion. However, Senate budget rules strictly limit what can be included in reconciliation bills, making it unlikely that a complete overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system could pass without Republican cooperation.

While Trump has expressed interest in bipartisan talks, he has not endorsed single-payer healthcare or released a comprehensive health plan of his own. El-Sayed said he hopes to convince the president that universal coverage would cement his political legacy.

“If the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card,” El-Sayed told NBC, pitching coverage Americans could rely on “from the moment they are born to the moment that they pass away. ” “If he's open to the conversation, I am open to it too. ” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Steve Mollman and Anthony Murray.

“If he says he wants 'TrumpCare' for all and that he's open to signing it if it gets on his desk, I think you're going to find a lot of Republicans open to vote for it too,” El-Sayed said on NBC News'However, there is opposition from some Republicans about a single-payer healthcare system. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has called it"socialized medicine" while Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky wrote on X on Sunday that"the Left keeps saying that Medicare for All will be 'free' healthcare.

It’s not free. It costs taxpayers ~$47 TRILLION dollars.

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"for All a centerpiece of his successful Senate campaign, said he would be willing to work with Trump and put the president's name on a“I don't really care what it's called,” El-Sayed said. “I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country. ” The outreach comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, setting the stage for a renewed healthcare debate in Washington.

El-Sayed’s interview appearance followed a social media post last week in which he circulated mock gold “TrumpCare” cards and urged the president to back guaranteed coverage “from cradle to grave. ” On Saturday, Trump shared a screenshot of El-Sayed's proposal on his Truth Social platform without comment. Trump has recently signaled a general openness to negotiating with Democrats on healthcare.

In a Fox News interview Saturday, Trump said both parties have “some good points” and “some bad points” on the issue.

“There's a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way,” Trump added. He echoed that sentiment at a White House news conference Friday, saying, “Because of the power of the veto, there’s a real possibility that we’ll get a lot of great things done, especially on healthcare. I’m open to great healthcare.

" "Now, can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want—and we could end up with great healthcare in our country,” the president said. El-Sayed argued on Sunday that Trump’s sway over congressional Republicans could upend traditional political gridlock.

“I think the assumption is that you can't get Republican votes,” he said. “Now, the last I've seen is that Donald Trump controls a lot of that caucus. ”When asked by host Kristen Welker whether he plans to meet with Trump or Vice President JD Vance, El-Sayed said, “Those plans are in the works,” declining to offer specifics.

“I'm open to speaking with anybody,” El-Sayed said. “I'm looking forward to those conversations about what we can do together, whether it's with Democrats or Republicans. ”The Medicare for All model championed by progressives would replace the mixed public-private insurance system created under the 2010 Affordable Care Act , commonly known as Obamacare. While the ACA expanded Medicaid and created regulated marketplaces for private plans, Medicare for All would establish a single, federally administered insurance program for all residents.

Legislation authored by Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with the Democratic Party, outlines a four-year phase-in that would gradually lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to birth while expanding benefits to cover dental, vision and hearing care. Under the bill, private insurers and employers would generally be barred from offering coverage that duplicates federal benefits.

El-Sayed said on Sunday he supports Sanders’ bill, though he framed the role of private insurance in less restrictive terms, comparing public healthcare to public education.

“Everybody is entitled to it,” El-Sayed told Welker. “I don't think it's about what it takes away. I think it's about the guarantee and the security that it offers. ” When pressed on whether private insurance would be eliminated, El-Sayed called its future role “secondary,” adding: “The essence of Medicare for All is the guaranteed public health insurance.

Let's focus there. ” Even among Democrats, the legislation faces hurdles. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become House speaker in January, has not endorsed the current Medicare for All bill, though he has supported lowering the eligibility age and expanding Medicare benefits. Sanders is expected to become chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee when the new Congress convenes.

He has suggested Democrats could use budget reconciliation — a procedural tool that bypasses the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold — to pass the initial phase of a Medicare expansion. However, Senate budget rules strictly limit what can be included in reconciliation bills, making it unlikely that a complete overhaul of the U.S. healthcare system could pass without Republican cooperation.

While Trump has expressed interest in bipartisan talks, he has not endorsed single-payer healthcare or released a comprehensive health plan of his own. El-Sayed said he hopes to convince the president that universal coverage would cement his political legacy.

“If the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card,” El-Sayed told NBC, pitching coverage Americans could rely on “from the moment they are born to the moment that they pass away. ”