Abdul El-Sayed Faces Scrutiny for Hostile Exchanges with Reporters After Viral Sky News Clash

Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is under scrutiny for a pattern of tense confrontations with journalists, including a viral Election Day altercation with Sky News reporter James Matthews. Critics and media experts weigh in on his combative style.

Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is facing scrutiny over his history of hostile exchanges with reporters after a viral confrontation with Sky News correspondent James Matthews just hours before his election victory on Tuesday.

Abdul El-Sayed Confronts Sky News Reporter

The incident has drawn widespread attention to El-Sayed's combative media interactions, which critics say go beyond typical political friction. The exchange with Matthews began when the British journalist attempted to question El-Sayed. The senator-elect walked up to Matthews and asked, Are you registered to vote in the state of Michigan? When Matthews replied that he was not, El-Sayed scoffed and responded, In the U.K. He then told Matthews, You know how many votes I want to get in the U.K.?

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Confronts Sky News Reporter on Michigan Election Day

Zero, while placing both hands on the reporter's shoulders. I'm never running for office in the U.K., he added. Matthews stressed that the 2026 US midterm election matters to the world and told El-Sayed he was bidding to be a senator. El-Sayed replied, A senator in where?

What country? What country? while placing his hands on Matthews' shoulders again. He then asked, What country are you with? Matthews said he was based in the United States.

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But you report for where? Where are your viewers? El-Sayed interrupted. After Matthews explained that Sky News serves an international audience, El-Sayed dismissed him, insisting, Sky News is not viewed in the United States of America, then sneered that like five people watch the network in the US.

I've answered all the questions. I've answered all the questions for the viewers of the United Kingdom. So, I'm going to ask you to stop chasing me around. Please, El-Sayed said before walking away.

El-Sayed Faces Criticism for Hostile Media History

Matthews denied he was chasing El-Sayed. Footage of the incident quickly went viral, and many observers criticized El-Sayed for physically touching the reporter. This was hardly the first time El-Sayed appeared to lose his temper, interrupt a journalist, or respond sharply to a reporter. He recently scolded a reporter for asking him about Democratic Michigan Rep.

Haley Stevens, sarcastically declaring, You're really asking the questions that the people want to hear. In October, he got testy with NBC News anchor Tom Llamas after Llamas questioned him about allegations involving his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed retorted, It's funny to me. I was born in 1984, down the street in Rochester Hills.

I was raised here in Michigan, went to the University of Michigan, rebuilt the health department in this city, led the health department in this county, and you want to ask me about Egypt in 1970? Are you serious? He then accused Llamas of using hearsay evidence from a tweet and suggested the NBC Nightly News anchor was not serious before asking, Are you insinuating that somehow I was lying?

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That same month, El-Sayed shut down Free Press reporter Audrey Fahlberg for asking about private comments he made on leaked audio regarding some Michigan residents mourning the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. El-Sayed insisted he would answer questions about gas prices and groceries but declined to talk about leaked audio and accused Fahlberg of seeking clickbait. Fahlberg responded that his thoughts on Khamenei were relevant considering he frequently discusses foreign policy, but El-Sayed refused to engage.

Fahlberg later said El-Sayed appeared to become furious whenever asked about the Iranian regime. Weeks later, El-Sayed clashed with Fox News Special Report anchor Bret Baier, repeatedly interrupting Baier during an exchange over the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has also spoken about confronting media personalities. During a September interview with Chuck Todd, he said, You know how many terrible things Bill Maher has said about people like me?

Experts Distinguish El-Sayed Behavior From Trump

Terrible, awful things. I would go on that show. I wanna give people the image of watching him get his a-- whooped on his own show by a guy who prays like I do. Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young told Fox News Digital that while President Donald Trump also has a long history of criticizing reporters, the situations are completely different.

El-Sayed gets angry at the media for asking actual questions about him and his relationship to organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood. He legitimately doesn't want to answer those questions, so he snaps, Young said. Trump gets asked the same narrative-shaping questions all the time, then watches networks create false narratives about him on air, which makes him angry. The two are not the same, Young continued.

Communications Trainer Defends El-Sayed Approach

Communications trainer Jocelin Martinez, who provides media training and message development to clients, doesn't feel El-Sayed needs to change his approach after he crushed Republican rival Mike Rogers in the critical Senate race for a seat Republicans were hoping to flip this election cycle. El-Sayed's communication style got him elected in Michigan because the moment requires leadership with gumption, Martinez told Fox News Digital.

The viral confrontation with Matthews occurred hours before El-Sayed's victory in Tuesday's midterm elections, and the incident has sparked debate over whether his aggressive media style is a liability or an asset.