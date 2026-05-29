Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed's PAC spent only 13% of its funds on candidates and ballOt initiatives, while 63% went to consultants and related services.

Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed s PAC spent only 13% of its money on candidates and ballot initiatives, while 63% went to consultants and related services. el-Sayed's campaign disputed the characterization, saying the PAC's impact extended beyond direct financial contributions.

The PAC was created in 2018 after El-Sayed's failed run for governor and aimed to support progressive candidates and statewide ballot initiatives. Among the largest recipients were Purple Tulip LLC and Bluefish Communications LLC, firms connected to individuals who also worked on El-Sayed's book and podcast projects. The campaign said the PAC provided candidates with tens of thousands of dollars worth of staff moment,dialer, and text outreach support.

El-Sayed is one of the leading contenders for Michigan's open Senate seat, and the Democratic primary has become a broader ideological battle inside the party. His campaign has embraced priorities including Medicare for All and higher taxes on the wealthy.

Meanwhile, Rep. haley Stevens has positioned herself as the more establishment-aligned Democrat in the race, emphasizing her support for Israel and describing herself as a 'staunchly pro-Israel Democrat.

' State Sen. mallory McMorrow has attempted to position herself somewhere between Stevens and El-Sayed politically, pairing criticism of the Democratic establishment with a more pragmatic image. the eventual Republican nominee is expected to be former Rep. Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost Michigan's 2024 Senate raCe to Sen. Elissa Slotkin. The race also represents a major opportunity for Republicans, who have not won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since 1994.

El-Sayed has also faced criticism during the campaign over comments related to Israel and appearances with controversial political streamer Hasan Piker





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