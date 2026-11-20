Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed plans to be sworn in on a Quran, potentially Thomas Jefferson's historic copy, marking a significant moment for religious freedom in US politics.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has indicated he will likely take his oath of office on a Quran, potentially utilizing a copy historically owned by Thomas Jefferson. The Michigan Democrat aims to become the first Muslim US senator when he is sworn in next year following his midterm victory over Republican Mike Rogers. This potential historical precedent has drawn attention to the intersection of religious identity and American political tradition.

Historical Texts And Oath Choices

El-Sayed confirmed to NPR that he intends to swear on a Quran but has not finalized which specific text will be used for the ceremony. He noted that Thomas Jefferson possessed a copy of the Quran during his law studies in 1765, and former Congressman Keith Ellison previously used that same copy when he became the first Muslim member of the House of Representatives in 2007. El-Sayed also mentioned that a Quran from the University of Michigan might be selected due to its significant age and historical value.

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The choice of religious text for the oath of office remains a personal decision for lawmakers, as there is no legal requirement to use a Bible or any specific religious scripture. While the Bible has been the traditional choice for most officials, recent years have seen increased diversity in the texts used by sitting members of Congress to reflect their personal faiths or values.

Religious Identity In American Politics

Mohammad Hassan Khalil, director of Michigan State University's Muslim Studies program, described El-Sayed's decision as an affirmation of the freedom of religion enshrined in the US Constitution. Khalil suggested that this event indicates religious identity is becoming a less significant barrier in American politics. He observed that voters appeared to prioritize El-Sayed's policy messages regarding money out of politics and Medicare for All over his religious background.

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Political scientist Youssef Chouhoud offered a more nuanced perspective, stating that the development cuts both ways. While he viewed the election as a reason for celebration, he emphasized that El-Sayed still had to overcome substantial obstacles to reach high office. Chouhoud noted that despite the victory, many barriers remain for American Muslims across various industries, and the long delay in achieving this milestone highlights how closed the political door has historically been.

Precedent In Congress

Although El-Sayed would be the first senator to swear on a Quran, several representatives have previously done so. In addition to Keith Ellison in 2007, Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib also took their oaths on the Quran after being elected in 2018. These events occurred in a climate that included anti-Muslim rhetoric, yet these lawmakers successfully garnered support beyond their immediate communities. Diana Eck from Harvard University characterized such changes as inevitable in a nation that is becoming increasingly religiously diverse.

Eck pointed to the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act as a pivotal moment that accelerated religious diversity by eliminating racism as a basis for immigration policy. This demographic shift has naturally influenced the political landscape, making it less likely for religious affiliation to disqualify candidates in the eyes of most Democrats, independents, and some Republicans.

Diverse Oath Traditions

The trend toward diverse oath texts extends beyond the Quran to include other religious and non-religious items. Senator Adam Schiff was sworn in on a Mishneh Torah, while former Representative Tulsi Gabbard used the Bhagavad Gita. Some lawmakers have even chosen secular items, such as Representative Robert Garcia's vintage Superman comic book or former Senator Kyrsten Sinema's copy of the US Constitution.

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El-Sayed's faith became a point of scrutiny during his campaign, yet he managed to secure his victory. His upcoming swearing-in ceremony will likely serve as a symbolic milestone for religious pluralism in the United States government. The choice of Jefferson's Quran would specifically link the current era to the founding principles of religious liberty established in the late eighteenth century.