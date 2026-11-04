Abdul el Sayed Defeats Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Socialist Democrat Abdul el Sayed defeats Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, sparking controversy over his stance on Israel and Iran while preparing for January sweAring-in.

Abdul el Sayed secured a decisive victory over Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate election, clinching the seat in one of the nation's most critical battleground states. The socialist-leaning Democrat announced his win to supporters in Detroit on Tuesday night, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Michigan. El Sayed's triumph follows a bitter and highly contested race that drew intense national scrutiny regarding his foreign policy views and campaign alliances.

Vance Swearing and Political Irony

El Sayed immediately addressed Vice President JD Vance, who holds the constitutional duty to swear in incoming members of the 120th Congress on January 3. In a speech delivered early Wednesday, November 4, 2026, el Sayed used the Arabic term habibi to describe the irony of Vance administering the oath of office. He referenced the rivalry between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University, Vance's alma mater, by declaring Wolverines one and Buckeyes zero. He also sent a direct message to President Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump might struggle with his name but should simply refer to him as senator once sworn in.

Also read Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed

Controversial Stances on Israel and Iran

The campaign was heavily defined by el Sayed's positions on Middle Eastern conflicts and his refusal to affirm Israel's right to exist. During the election cycle, el Sayed faced criticism for linking the recent attack on a Michigan synagogue to Israel's military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The suspect in the car ramming incident allegedly acted out of anger toward Israel due to the war. El Sayed stated that violence is a cycle and implied that both Israel and Iran pose dangerous threats to the United States, though he declined to specify which nation presents the greater risk when questioned directly by reporters.

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Alliances With Hasan Piker and PAC Ads

El Sayed's campaign strategy included frequent appearances alongside Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, a figure widely criticized for holding antisemitic views. Piker has expressed support for Hamas, describing the group as part of the Palestinian resistance despite its designation as a terrorist organization. Just days before the election, a super PAC run by Piker's uncle, Cenk Uygur, released an advertisement that moderate Democrats, including Rep. Haley Stevens, condemned as antisemitic. Stevens, who had previously lost to el Sayed in the primary, joined other critics in denouncing the ad and the broader influence of Piker's network on the campaign.

Roger Campaign Rhetoric and Final Results

Republican candidate Mike Rogers and his allies attacked el Sayed throughout the race, accusing him of promoting division rather than unity. At a rally in Sterling Heights, Rogers' campaign highlighted concerns about el Sayed's focus on specific identity groups at the expense of all citizens. Despite these attacks and opposition from centrist Democrats, el Sayed maintained his ground and ultimately won the general election. Final results continued to trickle in on Wednesday, confirming his status as the next senator-elect for Michigan.