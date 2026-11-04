Abdul El-Sayed Confronts Sky News Reporter on Michigan Election Day

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed clashed with a journalist on Election Day, refusing to answer questions because the reporter cannot vote in the state. The incident occurred amid internal party conflicts and a tight race against Mike Rogers.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed engaged in a heated confrontation with Sky News US correspondent James Matthews on Election Day, physically placing his hands on the reporter's shoulders while refusing to engage with interview questions. The incident occurred on Tuesday as El-Sayed campaigned alongside Republican nominee Mike Rogers in one of the most closely watched United States Senate races of the midterm elections.

Election Day Confrontation Details

During the exchange, El-Sayed became visibly frustrated with Matthews, accusing the British journalist of following him around the campaign trail. The candidate asked the reporter directly if he was registered to vote in the state of Michigan. When Matthews acknowledged that he was not registered in the state, El-Sayed declared that he had no reason to care about the journalist's questions or opinions.

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Matthews attempted to explain that as a journalist, he was covering an election with significant global consequences. He told El-Sayed that the outcome of the race mattered to the world beyond the borders of Michigan. El-Sayed remained unmoved by this appeal, snapping that he wanted zero votes from the United Kingdom and stating that he did not care what the reporter thought or what questions he asked.

Internal Democratic Party Turmoil

This public clash occurred just two days after a major political upheaval within the Democratic party in Michigan. Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed in August, announced her endorsement of Republican candidate Mike Rogers. Her decision stunned party leaders and caused a rift within the Democratic establishment.

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Stevens, who had previously been excluded from a planned unity event with El-Sayed, appeared alongside Rogers at a Detroit church before publicly backing the Republican candidate. This move was seen as a betrayal by many in the party, leading to fierce condemnation from prominent figures such as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. Her longtime chief of staff also resigned in protest following the announcement.

Political Consequences and Exclusion

The backlash against Stevens was swift and severe. The Michigan Democratic Party voted to expel her from the party, turning a bitter primary rivalry into a full-blown crisis on the eve of the election. This internal conflict has dominated the narrative of the race, providing a dramatic distraction for El-Sayed as he sought to unify the party base.

El-Sayed is currently battling to defeat Mike Rogers, a former Republican congressman who is backed by President Donald Trump. The Senate seat being contested is currently vacant, having been held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters. The outcome is critical for both parties, as Democrats view Michigan as a state they cannot afford to lose in their efforts to regain control of the United States Senate.

Election Polling and Next Steps

As voters headed to the polls on Election Day, El-Sayed entered the contest with a lead in several major opinion polls, although the margin of victory remained uncertain. A New York Times/Siena poll conducted through November 1 showed El-Sayed ahead of Rogers by 53 percent to 42 percent. However, other surveys suggested a much tighter race, including a Trafalgar Group poll that placed the candidates just one percentage point apart.