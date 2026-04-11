Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race to Make History as First Muslim US Senator

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race, becoming the first Muslim US senator as Democrats won control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has officially won Michigan's US Senate race, defeating former Republican Representative Mike Rogers to secure a historic victory that makes him the first Muslim senator in American history. The outcome was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the Great State and the nation during the 2026 midterm elections.

El-Sayed addressed his supporters at a victory rally, declaring that Republicans had invested heavily in what he described as one of the ugliest campaigns in modern political memory. He emphasized that while opponents focused on his name and faith, these factors were not responsible for the rising costs of gas, groceries, or medical care that everyday Michigan families are struggling to afford.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate, Becoming First Muslim US Senator and Handing Democrats Control

The senator-elect explained his strategic decision not to retaliate against personal attacks during the campaign trail. He stated that he did not run for himself, but rather for the voters who were being targeted by his opponents. He argued that the attacks were not merely personal but were designed to undermine the very idea of America, specifically targeting those who look, pray, or come from different parts of the world.

El-Sayed directly challenged his former opponent, Mike Rogers, telling him to enjoy his retirement while noting his property in Florida and ownership of two yachts. He contrasted Rogers choice of hate with Michigans choice of hope, adding that he hopes never to see Rogers in the state again. This direct address highlighted the deep personal and ideological divides that characterized the contentious election.

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He also used his speech to address Vice President JD Vance with a mix of irony and warmth, calling him habibi and noting the constitutional obligation for Vance to swear him in during January. El-Sayed remarked on the political irony, stating Wolverine one and Buckeye zero. He further advised President Donald Trump that after Vance administers the oath, Trump could simply refer to him as senator, acknowledging the previous friction over his name.

Addressing allegations regarding his views on Israel, El-Sayed defended his stance as an act of love rather than hate. He asserted that believing Palestinian children deserve to grow up without being killed by American tax dollars, and that supporting equal rights to peace and self-determination, is fundamentally a loving position. This clarification came in response to accusations of antisemitism leveled against him throughout the campaign.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly celebrated the victory, stating that it means so much to so many people. Mamdani highlighted the extraordinary amounts of money spent to oppose El-Sayed, along with the daily racism and slander he faced. He celebrated that the good guys won, noting that Americans are tired of politicians who ignore their needs to serve the wealthiest interests.

Mamdani argued that the election results reflect a mandate for a new generation of leadership focused on lowering the cost of living and building infrastructure rather than engaging in bombing campaigns. He emphasized that working people, whether in Austin, Ann Arbor, or Astoria, constitute the majority and should be the primary focus of political action and policy making.

Beyond Michigan, Democrats regained control of both the House and the Senate in a sweeping blue wave during Tuesday elections. Fox News Voter Poll results indicated a significant shift in voter sentiment, with Democrats winning key races including James Talarico in Texas. Talarico flipped a US Senate seat, sending shockwaves through the Republican Party and signaling a broader rejection of their national agenda.

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Both El-Sayed and Talarico rejected labels of democratic socialism, instead identifying as capitalists who want to deliver tangible results for their constituents. Their victories underscored a strategic pivot toward pragmatic economic solutions, focusing on housing, data centers, and cutting bureaucratic red tape rather than ideological purity tests.

Political reactions to the historic results were swift and stark. Senate Majority Leader Mitch Thune declared that Republicans would not stand idly by as Democrats took control of Congress. Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer confirmed he would be re-elected as majority leader, confident in the new Democratic supermajority.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the GOP midterm losses as close to an extinction-level event for the Republican Party. He attempted to explain why Florida managed to survive the Democratic wave, suggesting state-level strategies might differ from national trends. President Trump conceded that Republicans failed to transfer the enthusiasm of his supporters to other candidates, contributing to the historic loss.

El-Sayed victory marks a new chapter for Michigan politics and the US Senate. His election as the first Muslim senator represents a historic milestone in American political representation. The broad Democratic gains suggest a significant realignment in voter priorities heading into the next congressional session.