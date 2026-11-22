El-Sayed, a former public health official who made Medicare for All a cornerstone of his campaign, included mock images of “Trumpcare” cards in the post.

Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed pitched for universal healthcare to be called “Trumpcare" in an effort to grab the president's attention.responded on Saturday to Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed’s push for universal healthcare after the progressive Michigan Democrat pitched that it be called “Trumpcare.

”El-Sayed, a former public health official who made Medicare for All a cornerstone of his campaign, included mock images of “Trumpcare” cards in the post. The cards are branded with the title named after the president and are golden, an homage to Trump’s favorite color.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Likely To Swear On Thomas Jefferson's Quran

However, he said in a phone interview with Fox News earlier in the day that he believes the government could “do tremendous things on healthcare” after Democrats take control of Congress in January.

“They have some good points on healthcare, and they have some bad points, and we have some good things, and probably they would say we have some bad things,” Trump said, referring to congressional Democrats. “But there’s a chance we could get great healthcare and a lot of other things, and we do it in a bipartisan way. ”“There’s a real possibility that we get a lot of great things done, especially on healthcare,” he said.

Advertisement

“It can be a combination of what we all want, and we could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans. ” Despite touting his openness to work with Democrats, Trump has also repeatedly emphasized his power to veto legislation since Republican losses in the midterms.

Trump did say in the interview with Fox News on Saturday that he does not think that vetoing “everything” passed by Democrats for the next two years is the way to go. But he also posted another image of himselfIn a statement Saturday afternoon, El-Sayed said he is “happy to chat” with the president if his intentions to work together on healthcare are genuine.

“If the President is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country, I’m ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate like Senators Van Hollen, Sanders, Wyden, and Warren to deliver,” El-Sayed said. “President Trump, give me a call. ”