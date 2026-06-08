Abduction of Savannah Guthrie's Mother Remains Unsolved as Family Pleads for Public Help

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Tucson-area home in February 2026. Police believe she was abducted. Her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, has taken a leave from the Today show to search for her mother. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

Nancy Guthrie , the 84-year-old mother of Today show cohost Savannah Guthrie , disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills north of Tucson , Arizona , in the early hours of February 1, 2026.

Pima County police suspect she was abducted. Despite an ongoing investigation involving local law enforcement and the FBI, Nancy remains missing. Her family has made repeated public appeals for information, emphasizing that she did not wander off and that someone must know something. The case has been complicated by reliance on forensic labs, which can slow the process, but authorities stress the importance of preserving evidence integrity.

Savannah Guthrie temporarily stepped away from her duties on the Today show and from fronting NBC's coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics to focus on finding her mother. The family continues to plead for tips, offering anonymity and a reward, and asks the public to keep praying for Nancy's safe return





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Missing Person Abduction Savannah Guthrie Nancy Guthrie Tucson Arizona FBI Investigation Pima County

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