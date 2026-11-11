Abdallah Diaby Rejects Plea Deal in $1 Million Luxury Heist Case

Former model Abdallah Diaby rejects a one to three year plea deal for a $1 million SoHo boutique heist. His trial is now set for January 27 after prosecutors declined consolidation with co-conspirators.

Abdallah Diaby, the twenty-one-year-old former male model accused of orchestrating a seven-figure theft at a Manhattan luxury retailer, has officially rejected a proposed plea agreement. The decision was confirmed during a hearing at the New York Supreme Criminal Court on Tuesday, where Diaby appeared in a brown trench coat and black pinstripe slacks. Instead of accepting a sentence of one to three years in prison as previously offered by prosecutors, Diaby will now proceed to a full trial scheduled for January 27.

Rejection of Prosecution Offer

Diaby stood before Judge Althea Drysdale to formally decline the prosecution's offer, which had included a prison term ranging from one to three years. His retained attorney, Daniel Ollen, was absent from the courtroom, leaving Diaby to initially consult with a stand-in lawyer who also could not provide immediate legal counsel. After a brief adjournment allowed for consultation between Diaby and his new representative, the court learned that the defendant intended to contest the charges entirely rather than negotiate a reduced sentence.

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The Alleged December Heist Details

The criminal complaint details an elaborate burglary that occurred just after 4:10 am in December 2025 outside the 4Gseller boutique in SoHo. According to investigators, Diaby and two co-conspirators arrived in a Ford SUV and disguised themselves as construction workers. They utilized scaffolding around the building to gain entry, carrying a ladder into the store where they allegedly stole goods worth over one million dollars within five minutes before fleeing the scene.

Co-Conspirators and Consolidation Request

Ebrima Bayo, aged twenty, and Treasure Gyamfi, aged eighteen, face identical charges alongside Diaby for their alleged roles in the sophisticated break-in. During the proceedings, prosecutors requested that Diaby's case be consolidated with those of his co-conspirators to streamline the judicial process. However, the judge did not immediately rule on this motion, noting that Bayo's next scheduled hearing is set for December first, which may influence future procedural decisions regarding the joint defense or prosecution strategy.

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Legal Risks and Trial Consequences

By rejecting the plea deal, Diaby exposes himself to significantly higher legal risks if convicted at trial. His primary charge of first-degree grand larceny is classified as a severe felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to twenty-five years in prison. Additional charges include first-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree burglary, and misdemeanor criminal mischief with intent to damage property. The decision to go to trial suggests a belief in the strength of a defense that can secure acquittal against these serious allegations.

Impact on Modeling Career and Future Steps

The legal troubles have effectively ended Diaby's professional modeling career, a fact he confirmed when asked about his current employment status. Previously represented by the New York-based agency TWO MGMT, Diaby stated he is no longer working as a model or with the agency. While he maintains nearly ninety thousand followers on Instagram and remains under supervised release, the upcoming January twenty-seventh trial date marks a critical juncture that will determine both his legal freedom and his public reputation.