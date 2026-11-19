The Great Chicago Blood Drive is coming soon.

One dad hopes his story serves as a reminder that those who give blood could be giving someone else more time with the people they love.

"The first time I actually gave blood was when my daughter had open-heart surgery when she was 6 months old. When we found out that she needed to have surgery. I knew that she was O+, and I'm O+. So I decided to give blood so that she would have blood for her surgery," Haas said.

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But what happened next changed the way he looked at giving.

"And when I did it, we were told later that they didn't even use her blood. They actually donated it and gave it to another hospital for someone that was in need," Haas said. And that's the power of giving. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.

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"So right now I'm pretty close to 3 gallons. I've passed 2 gallons. So that 2 gallons is 16 donations. So each eight donations are a gallon.

So I'm at 22 right now. So after my next two, I'll be at 24 and I'll be a 3-gallon donor," Haas said. It's about the people on the other side of that donation chair and the young lady who continues to inspire him.

"I think, you know, I see my daughter, like she's very strong. And I think that's what gets me the most, right? You know, I never realized that such a small kid at 6 months old and everything that she went through, you know, that's enough for one person's lifetime to have open-heart surgery, spent eight days in the hospital. But I think, you know, every day, she always is like, you know, exceeding the expectations that she always had.

And she's just amazing," Haas said. Singer Julio Iglesias faces Spanish High Court investigation into alleged sexual misconduct "I think the reason why people should give blood is because it's, in my opinion, one of the easiest ways to people to give back, right? And I think all of us know somebody that's gone through surgery.

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All of us have known somebody that may get in a car accident, and they don't have the ability to schedule their donation like my daughter did or like I did for my daughter. So I think what it does is, is it allows you to give back and you don't ever have to meet that person," Haas said.

"But you know that there's probably somebody out there that's walking around whose life has been improved, just because you spent 15, 20, 30 minutes lying in a chair and then you got a snack afterwards. "222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60654