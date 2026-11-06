ABC Sets High Potential Season 3 Premiere Date for January 2027

ABC announces High Potential returns January 5, 2027, with a post-Super Bowl special on February 14. Will Trent and Surviving a Scandal anchor the midseason schedule.

ABC has officially confirmed the midseason premiere date for Season 3 of its hit crime procedural, High Potential. The Disney-owned network announced the schedule today, revealing that the series starring Kaitlin Olson will return significantly earlier than initially planned. Fans can expect the show to launch on Tuesdays starting on January 5, 2027.

Schedule Details and Lead-Ins

The January 5 start date marks the official kickoff of the entire ABC midseason schedule for that year. The network has structured the evening to maximize viewership by placing High Potential in a strong time slot. The show will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, positioned between two other key dramas. Will Trent will lead off the night in the 8 p.m. ET/PT slot, providing a direct lead-in. Surviving a Scandal will follow High Potential at 10 p.m. ET/PT to cap the evening lineup.

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Super Bowl Special and Timeline

In addition to the January 5 premiere, ABC confirmed a special post-Super Bowl episode for the series. This special installment is scheduled to air on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2027. This date aligns with previously announced plans to leverage the massive audience drawn by the Super Bowl broadcast. The February date serves as a second major anchor point for the season's broadcast calendar. It ensures the show maintains momentum through the winter television cycle.

Creative Team and Production Context

High Potential is created by Drew Goddard and produced by a team including Todd Harthan, Rob Thomas, Lilla Zuckerman, and Nora Zuckerman. The showrunners oversee a writing staff that features Marc Halsey alongside the creators. Direction for the series has been handled by James Roday Rodriguez, Viet Nguyen, Alethea Jones, and Nancy Hower. The series, which blends drama, comedy, and mystery, originally premiered on September 17, 2024. It has quickly established itself as a megahit procedural within the ABC lineup.

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Strategic Scheduling for Midseason

The early return of High Potential signals a strategic shift in ABC's programming approach. The network initially held the show back for a later midseason launch. This new schedule allows the series to capitalize on audience interest generated during the previous fall season. By starting in early January, ABC positions the show to ride the wave of post-holiday television consumption. The placement alongside Will Trent and Surviving a Scandal creates a cohesive crime-focused block. This strategy aims to retain viewers through the entire two-hour window.

Future Programming Implications

The confirmed dates provide clarity for networks and advertisers preparing for the 2027 broadcast year. ABC now has a solid foundation for its midseason strategy built around established hits. The decision to keep Kaitlin Olson's Morgan Gillory character central to the schedule highlights the network's confidence. Viewers seeking a mix of comedy and crime procedural elements have a clear timeline to follow. The January 5 start gives audiences a definitive return date after the holiday break. This structured approach helps ABC maintain ratings stability during a typically competitive television period.