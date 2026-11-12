ABC Schedules Will Trent Return for January 2027 After Long Hiatus

ABC confirms Will Season 5 premiere date of January 5, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET alongside High Potential, following an extended break from airing new episodes or reruns.

ABC has officially scheduled the return of the crime procedural drama Will Trent for the beginning of 2027, providing a concrete end to a prolonged absence from network television. The network confirmed that Season 5 will debut on Monday, January 5, 2027, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, establishing a primetime slot that pairs the series with the hit comedy High Potential. This scheduling decision marks a significant shift for the show, which has not aired any new episodes or reruns since early May, leaving the audience without fresh content for nearly eight months.

January 2027 Premiere Details and Time Slot

The premiere date of January 5, 2027, places the start of Season 5 firmly in the new year, a strategic move by ABC to capitalize on winter television viewing habits. The 8 p.m. Eastern Time slot is particularly notable because it follows the broadcast of High Potential, a series starring Kaitlin Olson that emerged as one of the most-watched shows of the 2025-2026 television season. Industry observers note that pairing Will Trent with a high-performing lead-in series like High Potential provides a strong foundation for viewership retention. This adjacency ensures that the audience tuning in for Kaitlin Olson's comedy is likely to stay for Ramón Rodriguez's police procedural, mitigating the risk of audience drop-off after the long hiatus.

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Extended Hiatus and Lack of Rerun Broadcasts

The path to the January 2027 premiere has been marked by an unusual silence from ABC regarding the series. Since the broadcast of the Spring finale in early May, the network has not aired a single new episode, nor has it utilized the traditional summer hiatus period to air reruns of previous seasons. Typically, networks use the months between spring conclusions and fall premieres to keep shows in the public consciousness through repeated broadcasts of past episodes. ABC, however, chose to remove Will Trent from its daytime and late-night lineup almost entirely, with only sporadic and disordered reruns appearing briefly before the network went completely dark on the title starting in mid-August 2026.

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Strategic Use of Netflix for Audience Expansion

While ABC has remained quiet on the broadcast side, a different strategy is being employed by streaming platforms to sustain interest in the franchise. The first four seasons of Will Trent became available for streaming on Netflix on November 3, 2026, significantly expanding the show's potential audience beyond the traditional broadcast viewership. This move mirrors the success of other network shows like NBC's Manifest, which leveraged streaming popularity to rescue it from cancellation. By making the back catalog accessible on Netflix, the studio hopes to attract new viewers who might not watch linear television but are active on streaming services, effectively using the platform as a recruitment tool for the upcoming Season 5 premiere.

Impact on Fan Engagement and Next Steps

The decision to withhold reruns from ABC's schedule presents a double-edged sword for the producers of Will Trent. On one hand, the scarcity of content may heighten anticipation among dedicated fans of Ramón Rodriguez and Faith, who have been waiting since the Season 5 renewal announcement in the spring. On the other hand, the lack of visible reruns means the show is not currently occupying space in the cultural conversation or attracting casual viewers who might discover it through accidental viewing. As the network prepares for the January 5 launch, the success of the premiere will likely depend on how effectively the Netflix exposure translates into live or same-day viewership when the drama finally returns to ABC screens.