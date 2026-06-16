ABC's Hostin: Trump Acts 'Beneath the Dignity of the Office'

Monday on ABC's 'The View,' co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump's reaction to comments about former first lady Michelle Obama during Sunday night's White House UFC fights was 'beneath the dignity of the office of the president.' | Clips

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump’s reaction to comments about former first lady Michelle Obama during Sunday night’s White House UFC fights was “beneath the dignity of the office of the president.

”Hostin said, “I do want to address the derogatory slur made about the former first lady, Michelle Obama, because I think it’s important to address. ” She continued, “I think the reason that it’s important is because for a long time — and the roots are in slavery — black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive, made to feel that they were masculine, made to feel that they were — they didn’t have the femininity that a white woman would have.

There is this intersectionality between racism and sexism that was on full display at the White House. The crowd laughed at the statement and the President of the United States smirked and never addressed what was said. That is beneath the dignity of the office of the President of the United States, and it’s beneath the dignity of the American people. ”





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