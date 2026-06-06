ABC's Hostin: I'm Embarrassed at How America Is Now Seen Across the Globe

Friday on ABC's 'The View,' co-host Sunny Hostin said she was 'embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe.' | Clips

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said she was “embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe. ” Hostin said, “At this point, I am embarrassed at our government.

I’m embarrassed, at our lack of healthcare. I’m embarrassed on the assault, on the press. I’m embarrassed of our Congress. I’m embarrassed by the criminal felon president that is in the Oval Office, that has a UFC cage on the White House lawn.

I’m embarrassed about all of those things. And I’m also embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe. I don’t think that many Americans understand that we are part of a wonderful global community. And when you look at our allies, our allies are now giving us a one star rating as a country.

I’m conflicted, about this country because I feel that it is, at this point, a failed experiment, quite frankly. I am also discouraged by how this country is viewed by the rest of the world. ” Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “You think it’s already failed? You don’t think it’s. You think it’s beyond redemption at this point? ”





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

19 'Unsexy' Hygiene Hacks Women Are Slightly Embarrassed To Admit But Swear By*gets notebook out*

Read more »

Damon Dash ’embarrassed’ for Jay-Z after recent performanceDamon Dash says he’s “embarrassed” to see his former Roc-a-Fella partner Jay-Z performing at the age of 56, despite the billionaire rapper’s success.

Read more »

'Love Island USA's Vasana Montgomery 'Embarrassed & Disappointed' Apologizes Over Resurfaced Videos Using Racial SlurVasana Montgomery, the Love Island USA contestant removed from the villa after videos of her using a racial slur resurfaced on social media, has broken her silence following her exit.

Read more »

Sunny Hostin breaks with 'The View' co-hosts, calls America a ‘failed experiment’Sunny Hostin called America a 'failed experiment' on 'The View,' saying she is embarrassed by the government, healthcare and the country's global standing.

Read more »